पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निकिता हत्याकांड:आरोपी रेहान की रिमांड अवधि खत्म, 14 दिन के लिए जेल भेजा गया, तौसीफ का मददगार था

फरीदाबाद19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मृतका निकिता तोमर
  • तौसीफ और अजरू को भी 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा गया है
  • रेहान उस कार में मौजूद था, जिसमें निकिता को ले जाने की कोशिश थी

फरीदाबाद के निकिता तोमर हत्याकांड मामले में आरोपी रेहान के रिमांड की अवधि शुक्रवार को खत्म हो गई। उसे अदालत में पेश किया गया है, जहां से उसे 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है। इससे पहले वीरवार को तौसीफ और अजरू को भी न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया था।

बता दें कि तौसीफ पर निकिता को मारने के आरोप लगे हैं। रेहान, तौसीफ का दोस्त है और वह उस कार में मौजूद था, जिसमें तौसीफ, निकिता को जबरन बिठाने की कोशिश कर रहा था। वहीं अजरू पर तौसीफ को वह देसी पिस्तौल उपलब्ध कराने के आरेाप हैं, जिससे निकिता को गोली मारी गई। मामले की जांच एसआईटी कर रही है और केस की सुनवाई फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में होगी।

ये है मामला
फरीदाबाद जिले के बल्लभगढ़ में गत सोमवार को पेपर देकर लौट रही बीकॉम तृतीय वर्ष की छात्रा 21 साल निकिता की गोली मारकर हत्या की गई थी। आरोप नूह से कांग्रेस विधायक आफताब अहमद के चचेरे भाई तौसिफ पर लगे हैं। तौसीफ निकिता से शादी करना चाहता था। इसलिए वह निकिता को जबरन अपने साथ ले जाना चाहता था। निकिता ने इंकार करते हुए विरोध किया तो तौसीफ ने उसे गोली मार दी। वारदात को अंजाम देने में तौसीफ की मदद रेहान और अजरुद्दीन ने की थी।

वहीं मामले को लगातार फास्ट ट्रैक में चलाए जाने की मांग हो रही थी, जिसे मानते हुए वीरवार को हरियाणा सरकार ने मंजूरी दे दी। दूसरी ओर निकिता के परिवार को 3 गनर भी दिए गए हैं। इनमें से एक-एक गनर 24 घंटे निकिता के पिता, मां और भाई के साथ मौजूद रहेगा। हालांकि, दो दिन पहले गृहमंत्री ने पर्सनल सिक्योरिटी से मना कर दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरोज 15 हजार से ज्यादा टूरिस्ट पहुंचे, अमेरिका के स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी से 50% ज्यादा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें