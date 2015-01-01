पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकिता तोमर हत्याकांड:2018 के अपहरण कांड की दोबारा जांच शुरू करने की कोर्ट ने दी मंजूरी; दोबारा गलती नहीं करने की बात कही थी

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
जज ने केस की दोबारा जांच करके मामले को हत्याकांड से जोड़ने के निर्देश दिए।
  • स्कूल से घर आते समय बहाना बनाकर निकिता तोमर का अपहरण कर लिया था

निकिता तोमर हत्याकांड से जोड़ते हुए साल 2018 में हुए मृतका के अपहरण केस की दोबारा से जांच शुरू करने के लिए कोर्ट ने पुलिस को मंजूरी दे दी है। न्यायिक दंडाधिकारी राकेश कादियान की कोर्ट ने मामले की सुनवाई पूरी कर ली है। कोर्ट ने अपना फैसला भी सुना दिया है। पुलिस अब अपहरण कांड की जांच फिर से नए सिरे से करेगी।

बता दें कि मुख्य हत्यारोपी तौसीफ ने साल 2018 में स्कूल से घर आते समय बहाना बनाकर निकिता तोमर का अपहरण कर लिया था। इसके बाद तौसीफ के परिजनों ने निकिता के परिजनों पर दबाव डालकर माफी मांगते हुए समझौता कर लिया था। निकिता के पिता मूलचंद के मुताबिक, तौसीफ के परिजनों ने दोबारा ऐसी गलती न करने का भरोसा दिया था।

इसी भरोसे पर मूलचंद तोमर ने हलफनामा दायर करके समझौता कर लिया था। निकिता के मामा एवं एडवोकेट एदल सिंह रावत ने बताया कि कोर्ट ने अपहरणकांड की जांच पुलिस पर छोड़ दी है। पुलिस अब अपहरण कांड की जांच में ये जानने का प्रयास करेगी कि पीड़ित परिवार ने किस दबाव में समझौता किया था। इस जांच में सारा मामला खुलकर सामने आ जाएगा।

