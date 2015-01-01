पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निकिता तोमर हत्याकांड:फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में मिलेगी निकिता के हत्यारों को सजा, 3 महीने में आएगा फैसला

फरीदाबाद7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कॉलेज के बाहर सरेआम गोली मारकर निकिता की हत्या कर दी गई थी।
  • 600 पेज की चार्जशीट और 60 गवाह, फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में रोजाना होगी सुनवाई
  • सरेआम की गई थी हत्या, पुलिस ने की थी फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में सुनवाई की सिफारिश

बहुचर्चित निकिता तोमर हत्याकांड मामले की सुनवाई फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में होगी। पुलिस की सिफारिश पर कोर्ट ने सुनवाई के लिए मंजूरी दे दी है। ऐसे में अब मामले में जल्द फैसला आने की उम्मीद है, क्योंकि केस की सुनवाई रोजाना होगी। पुलिस ने रिकार्ड 11 दिन में चार्जशीट दाखिल कर दी थी। 14 दिन में फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में केस की सुनवाई की मांग मंजूर कर ली गई। वहीं पीड़ित परिवार ने अब तक की कार्रवाई पर संतोष जताया है।

शुभ मुहूर्त:449 वर्ष बाद दिवाली-नरक चतुर्दशी का बना संयोग, धनतेरस भी 13 को होगी मान्य

ये है पूरा मामला

हरियाणा के बल्लभगढ़ में अग्रवाल कॉलेज के बाहर परीक्षा देकर निकल रही बीकॉम की छात्रा निकिता तोमर को सोहना निवासी तौसीफ और रेहान ने कार में अगवा करने की कोशिश की। विरोध करने पर तौसीफ ने निकिता को गोली मार दी थी। अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई थी। दिनदहाड़े हुई यह वारदात सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई थी, जिसके आधार पर कार्रवाई करते हुए तौसीफ और रेहान को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया।

6 नवंबर को पुलिस ने फाइल की चार्जशीट

मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए सरकार ने इसकी जांच एसआईटी को सौंप दी। एसआईटी की टीम ने पांच घंटे के अंदर मुख्य हत्यारोपी तौसीफ को सोहना से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसके साथी रेहान और हथियार उपलब्ध कराने वाले अजरू को भी पुलिस ने पकड़ा। तमाम साक्ष्यों और सबूतों को एकत्र करके महज 11 दिन में ही 600 पेज की चार्जशीट तैयार करके छह नवंबर को कोर्ट में दाखिल कर दी। चार्जशीट में निकिता की सहेली समेत कुल 60 गवाह बनाए गए हैं।

गिरेगा पारा और बढ़ेगी ठिठुरन:हरियाणा में सक्रिय होगा पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, चल सकती हैं तेज चक्रवाती हवाएं, बारिश होने के बने आसार

पुलिस ने कोर्ट से की थी सुनवाई की अपील

सूत्रों ने बताया कि सरकार के आदेश पर पुलिस कमिश्नर ने इस केस की सुनवाई फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में कराने के लिए कोर्ट से गुजारिश की थी। निकिता के मामा एडवोकेट रावत ने बताया कि अब केस की सुनवाई हर दिन होगी। ऐसे में ढाई से तीन माह में फैसला आने की उम्मीद है। उधर मृतका के पिता मूलचंद तोमर का कहना है कि उनको संतुष्टि तभी होगी, जब हत्यारों को फांसी की सजा मिलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसर्कल रेट और एग्रीमेंट वैल्यू के अंतर में 10% की बजाय अब 20% की छूट मिलेगी - मनी भास्कर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें