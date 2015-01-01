पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकिता तोमर हत्याकांड:जेल ट्रांसफर की याचिका खारिज; हत्यारोपियों के वकील को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, लगाई सुरक्षा की गुहार

फरीदाबाद8 मिनट पहले
आरोपियों ने दो बार जेल ट्रांसफर के लिए याचिका डाली, जिसे दोनों बार खारिज कर दिया गया।
  • सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्म पर दी जा रही हैं वकील को धमकियां
  • जज ने दिए आरोपियों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के आदेश

बहुचर्चित निकिता तोमर हत्याकांड के मुख्य आरोपी तौसीफ और रेहान के एडवोकेट अनीस खान को जान से मारने की धमकी मिली है। अनीस खान ने पुलिस कमिश्नर ओपी सिंह को शिकायत देकर सुरक्षा की गुहार लगाई है। उधर अनीस खान ने तौसीफ और रेहान की सुरक्षा को देखते हुए जेल ट्रांसफर के लिए कोर्ट में पुर्नविचार याचिका दायर की थी, जिसे दोबारा खारिज कर दिया गया है। साथ ही जज ने आरोपियों को हरसंभव सुरक्षा मुहैया कराने का आदेश जेल अधीक्षक को दिया है।

बचाव पक्ष के वकील अनीस खान ने बताया कि बल्लभगढ़ में पिछले दिनों हुई हिंसा मामले में पुलिस ने जिन हिंदू संगठनों के लोगों को जेल भेजा है, उनसे उनके मुवक्किलों को जान का खतरा है। इसलिए जेल ट्रांसफर के लिए अनीस खान ने कोर्ट में पुर्नविचार याचिका दायर की थी। मंगलवार को फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट के अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायाधीश सरताज बासवाना ने सुनवाई की। उन्होंने जेल ट्रांसफर रिवीजन को रद्द कर दिया है और जेल अधीक्षक नीमका को आरोपियों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने का आदेश दिया है।

बता दें कि गुरुग्राम के सोहना निवासी तौसीफ और रेहान ने 26 अक्टूबर को बीकॉम फाइनल ईयर की छात्रा निकिता तोमर को अग्रवाल कॉलेज बल्लभगढ़ के बाहर से किडनैप करने का प्रयास किया था। जब दोनों सफल नहीं हो पाए तो तौसीफ ने निकिता की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने तौसीफ, उसके साथी रेहान और हथियार उपलब्ध कराने वाले आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करके जेल भेज दिया है और चार्जशीट भी फाइल कर दी है।

अब केस की सुनवाई फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में चल रही है। तौसीफ और रेहान की ओर से एडवोकेट अनीस खान केस की पैरवी कर रहे हैं। उनका आरोप है कि कुछ लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्म पर धर्म और जाति को लेकर टिप्पणी करते हुए गोली मारने की धमकी दी है। इस पर उन्होंने पुलिस को शिकायत देकर सुरक्षा की गुहार लगाई है।

