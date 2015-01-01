पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कानून व्यवस्था पर सवाल:आत्महत्या नहीं, पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा की हत्या हुई है : सुरजेवाला

पानीपत3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा के परिजनों को सांत्वना देते कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सुरजेवाला। फोटो : सचिन
  • पूर्व CM भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा और रणदीप सुरजेवाला पहुंचे हरीश शर्मा के घर
  • परिवार को सांत्वना दे मांगा न्याय, कानून व्यवस्था पर उठाए सवाल

पूर्व CM भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्‌डा और कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सुरजेवाला सोमवार को पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा के घर पहुंचे। पूर्व CM ने जांच के बाद दोषियों पर कार्रवाई और परिजनों को न्याय न नौकरी देने की मांग की। कहा कि प्रदेश में कानून व्यवस्था चौपट हो गई है। उधर, कांग्रेस नेजा रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने पूर्व पार्षद के आत्महत्या को हत्या बताया है।

पूर्व CM भपेंद्र सिंह हुड्‌डा ने सोमवार को पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा के वार्ड-3 स्थित घर पहुंचकर शोकाकुल परिवार को सांत्वना दी। पूर्व CM ने कहा कि यह घटना अफसोसजनक और निंदनीय है। दोषियों के खिलाफ उचित कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। परिवार के बच्चों को नौकरी मिले। ताकि संभल सकें। समाज सेवा के कारण ही यह घटना घटी है। पूर्व पार्षद प्रकरण और लाठीचार्ज मामले की जांच हो, दोषियों को उचित सजा मिले। SP पर आरोपों पर बोले की चाहे दोषी कोई भी हो। कहा कि प्रदेश में कानून व्यवस्था नाम की चीज नहीं है। ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि फ्री फॉर ऑल है।

इसके बाद पहुंचे कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने कहा कि पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा ने आत्महत्या नहीं की, यह हत्या है। पूर्व पार्षद और बेटी पर बिना कारण ही मुकदमें दर्ज करके उनपर दबाव बनाया गया। पुलिस ने आतंक दिखाया। शासन प्रशासन का काम संयम से काम लेना है ना कि लोगों पर मुकदमे दर्ज कर उन्हें आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाना। सत्ता के अंहकारियों को सद्बुद्धि दें।

सच्चाई दिखाने-बताने कर सजा दी है
रविवार रात को पुलिस के लाठीचार्ज पर कहा कि आम लोगों और पत्रकारों पर लाठीचार्ज करके सरकार ने सच्चाई दिखाने और बताने वालों को सजा दी है। कलम और प्रजातंत्र के सिपाहियों पर हमला करना सरकार की रवायत बन गई है। उन्होंने बिंझौल में नहर में डूबे तीन बच्चों के प्रकरण के दौरान हुए लाठीचार्ज का भी जिक्र किया।

रविवार को मिला था पूर्व पार्षद का शव
पटाखे बेचने के आरोप में सिटी थाना पुलिस द्वारा केस दर्ज करने और फिर गिरफ्तारी के लिए दबाव बनाने के बाद पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा ने बीते गुरुवार को बिंझौल नहर में छलांग लगा दी थी। उन्हें बचाने के लिए दोस्त राजेश शर्मा भी नहर में कूद गए। राजेश शर्मा की बॉडी शुक्रवार को नहर से बरामद हुई। जबकि हरीश शर्मा का शव रविवार शाम मिला। इसी को लेकर रविवार को लोगों ने जाम लगा दिया। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें