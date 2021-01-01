पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान नेता गुरनाम ने कहा:किसान आंदोलन नहीं, यह धर्मयुद्ध, विरोध तेज करने जींद, हिसार और पिहोवा पहुंचे किसान नेता

पिहोवा/जींद/हिसार2 घंटे पहले
हिसार में किसानों को संबोधित करते किसान नेता गुरनाम सिंह। - Dainik Bhaskar
हिसार में किसानों को संबोधित करते किसान नेता गुरनाम सिंह।

भारतीय किसान यूनियन के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गुरनाम सिंह चढ़ूनी ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार का तानाशाही रवैया देखते हुए अब आंदोलन तेज किया जाएगा। छह फरवरी को पूरे देश में सभी नेशनल हाइवे और स्टेट हाइवे 12 से तीन बजे तक जाम किए जाएंगे।

गुरनाम चढूनी अंबाला हिसार हाईवे पर थाना टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों के धरने को संबोधित करने पहुंचे थे। इससे पहले हिसार, जींद में भी उन्होंने धरनों को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि यह किसान आंदोलन नहीं, बल्कि धर्म युद्ध है। इन तीन नए कानूनों को कृषि कानून कहना भी गलत है।

हिसार में अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष डाॅ. अशाेक धावले समेत सभी किसान नेताओं ने हिसार-सिरसा हाईवे स्थित लांधड़ी टाेल नाका पर किसान रैली काे संबाेधित किया। रैली में महिलाओं की संख्या काफी रही।

रैली से पहले पत्रकाराें से रूबरू हाेते हुए डाॅ. अशाेक धावले ने कहा कि किसान आंदाेलन चरम पर पहुंच गया है। महाराष्ट्र में हुए किसान आंदाेलन के बाद जिस तरह भाजपा काे सत्ता से बाहर हाेना पड़ा, इसी तरह चल रहे किसान आंदाेलन के कारण केरल, बंगाल, पांडुचेरी, असम और तामिलनाडु चुनाव पर भाजपा काे भारी नुकसान हाेगा। 6 को सभी राजमार्गाें पर चक्का जाम हाेगा।

