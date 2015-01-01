पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  • Now ACR Of Corporation Commissioner Will Be Written With The Advice Of The Mayor, Ministers Will Review, CM Will Be The Appealing Authority

सरकार ने किया आदेश जारी:अब निगम कमिश्नर की एसीआर मेयर की सलाह से लिखी जाएगी, मंत्री समीक्षा करेंगे, सीएम अपीलिंग अथाॅरिटी होंगे

हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीएम मनोहरलाल खट्टर (फाइल फोटो)

नगर निगम कमिश्नर की वार्षिक गोपनीय रिपोर्ट (एसीआर) अब मेयर की सलाह से लिखी जाएगी। इस संबंध में राज्य सरकार ने बुधवार को आदेश जारी किए हैं। एसीआर शहरी निकाय विभाग के प्रशासनिक सचिव ही लिखेंगे, पर पहले मेयर के साथ सलाह कर उनकी राय जाननी होगी। नगर निगमों के कमिश्नर पद पर आईएएस व एचसीएस अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति होती है।

डिस्ट्रिक्ट म्युनिसिपल कमिश्नर की एसीआर लिखने की पावर भी विभाग के प्रशासनिक सचिव के पास होगी। इसे फाइल करने से पहले शहरी निकाय विभाग के निदेशक की राय लेनी होगी। वहीं, अम्बाला छावनी के संपदा अधिकारी (गवर्नमेंट लैंड एक्साइज एरिया) की एसीआर भी शहरी निकाय विभाग के प्रशासनिक सचिव लिखेंगे। इससे पहले उन्हें शहरी निकाय विभाग के डायरेक्टर से राय लेनी होगी। इन तीनों की एसीआर की समीक्षा शहरी निकाय मंत्री करेंगे, जबकि अपीलिंग अथाॅरिटी सीएम रहेंगे।

