कोरोना को लेकर सरकार अलर्ट:अब बिना मास्क मिले तो ग्रामसेवक, पटवारी व कानूनगो भी करेंगे चालान

हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • 46 दिन बाद 2500 से ज्यादा मरीज व 36 दिन बाद 20 से अधिक मौतें

प्रदेश में कोरोना फिर खतरनाक स्तर पर बढ़ रहा है। 46 दिन बाद फिर से एक दिन में ढाई हजार से ज्यादा मरीज मिले हैं। वहीं, 36 दिन बाद मौतों का आंकड़ा भी 20 पार कर गया। ऐसे में सरकार भी अलर्ट हो गई है। इसके लिए अब पटवारी, ग्राम सेवक और कानूनगो को भी बिना मास्क मिलने वाले व्यक्ति के चालान करने का अधिकार दिया जाएगा।

इसे लेकर मुख्य सचिव विजय वर्धन ने मंगलवार को वीसी के जरिए सभी उपायुक्तों को निर्देश दे दिए हैं। डीसी-एसपी से कहा गया है कि वे मास्क न पहनने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई और लोगों को जागरूक भी किया जाए। राज्य में 24 घंटे 2562 नए मरीज मिले हैं। वहीं मौतों का आंकड़ा 22 रहा। सबसे ज्यादा 4 मौतें फरीदाबाद में हुई।

भिवानी, गुड़गांव, सिरसा में 3-3, रोहतक, हिसार, फतेहाबाद में 2-2, करनाल, पानीपत, जींद में 1-1 मरीज ने दम तोड़ा है। अब कुल मौतों का आंकड़ा 1981 पर पहुंच गया है। एक दिन में 1826 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। अब तक कुल 188346 संक्रमितों में से 1,68,421 ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब सक्रिय मरीज 17,944 हो गए हैं। इनमें 72% मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। यानी 12,920 मरीज घर पर रहकर इलाज करा रहें हैं। 5024 अस्पतालों में भर्ती हैं। 303 मरीजों की हालत गंभीर है।

