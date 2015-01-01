पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Of Those Recovering From Corona, 15% Have Post covid Syndrome, 60% Of Them Suffer Lung Shrinkage, 30% Have Nervousness

महामारी का कहर:कोरोना से रिकवर होने वालों में से 15% में पोस्ट कोविड सिंड्रोम, इनमें से 60% फेफड़ों की सिकुड़न झेल रहे, 30% को घबराहट

राेहतक2 घंटे पहले
  • पीजीआई के पीसीसीएम विभाग की ओर से डेढ़ माह से संचालित पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी में रिकवर हो चुके मरीज पहुंच रहे इलाज कराने

कोरोना संक्रमण से रिकवर कर चुके मरीजों काे अब पोस्ट कोविड की समस्याओं की परेशानी बढ़ी है। पीजीआई रिसर्च के मुताबिक प्रदेश में कोरोना से रिकवर हुए मरीजों में से 15 फीसदी पोस्ट कोविड सिंड्रोम का शिकार हो रहे हैं। पीजीआई की पाेस्ट काेविड ओपीडी में अब तक रोहतक, पानीपत, सोनीपत, जींद, भिवानी सहित आसपास के जिलों से करीब 140 लाेग पाेस्ट काेविड समस्या लेकर आ चुके हैं।

पल्मोनरी क्रिटिकल केयर मेडिसिन डिपार्टमेंट के चिकित्सक बताते हैं कि अब तक ओपीडी में 45 से 70 वर्ष आयु के 140 से ज्यादा मरीजों में 90 फीसदी ने लंग फाइब्रोसिस (फेफड़ों की सिकुड़न) और हार्ट के साथ साथ थकान लगना, सांस लेने में दिक्कत, थकान, एंग्जायटी, शरीर में दर्द, कमजोरी, भूख न लगना, जोड़ों में दर्द, मांसपेशियों में खिंचाव, एंडोक्राइन डिस्टर्बेंस होने सहित अन्य समस्या मिली है।

इन आंकड़ाें से समझें मरीजाें के हालात

  • 60% मरीज 40 से 65 साल की उम्र के रहे।
  • 60% को लंग्स फाइब्रोसिस, जोड़ों में दर्द की समस्या।
  • 50% मरीजों में सांस लेने में दिक्कत, गले में खराश, सूखी खांसी जैसी समस्या।
  • 30% मरीज एंग्जायटी से पीड़ित मिल रहे।
  • 20% मरीजों में कमजोरी आने, थकान होने, भूख न लगना जैसे लक्ष्ण ज्यादा मिले।

अस्पतालों में पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी शुरू करने की जरूरत

कोविड-19 स्टेट नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. ध्रुव चौधरी ने कहा कि एनालिसिस से अनुमान है कि रिकवर हो चुके मरीजों में 10 से 15 फीसदी में पोस्ट कोविड सिंड्रोम की समस्या बनी है। प्रदेश के मेडिकल कॉलेजों और सरकारी अस्पतालों में पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी शुरू की जाए।

पोस्ट कोविड 19 प्रोटोकॉल

शुरुआती चेतावनी के लक्षणों पर ध्यान दें जैसे कि तेज बुखार, सांस लेने में दिक्कत और ऑक्सीजन का स्तर 95 फीसदी से नीचे जाना, बिना कारण सीने में दर्द, कमजोरी आदि। हल्की या मध्यम एक्सरसाइज, रोजाना योगासन, प्राणायाम और मेडिटेशन करें। घर के नियमित काम करें, प्रोफेशनल काम धीरे-धीरे शुरू करें।

रिकवरी के बाद लंग्स फाइब्रोसिस से पीड़ित

केस 1: रोहतक शहर के 60 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग को कोरोना संक्रमण था। उनकी पहले एंजियोप्लास्टी हो चुकी थी। कोरोना का अटैक सीधे उनके फेफड़ों पर हुआ था। एक माह तक डे केयर के आईसीयू में भर्ती रहे। वो रिकवर कर गए, लेकिन अब उन्हें कमजोरी, सिर में दर्द रहने, लंग्स फाइब्रोसिस और बदन दर्द, भूख न लगने की समस्या रहने लगी।

शरीर में दर्द-सांस लेने में दिक्कत रहने लगी

केस 2: सुखपुरा चौक निवासी 67 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग ने बताया कि वो शहर के एक संस्थान में कोरोना पॉजिटिव हुए थे। 15 दिन के अंतराल के बाद वो संक्रमण से रिकवर हो गए। लेकिन रिकवर होने के एक सप्ताह बाद से शरीर में दर्द, सांस लेने में दिक्कत, थकान महसूस होने सहित अन्य स्वास्थ्य संबंधी दिक्कतें होने लगीं।

