जहरीली शराब बनी 'काल':पीने से फरीदाबाद में एक व्यक्ति की मौत, पेट्रोल पंप मैनेजर की हालत गंभीर, केस दर्ज

फरीदाबाद3 मिनट पहले
मृतक चरण सिंह
  • तस्कर ने उपलब्ध कराई थी शराब, वो ऑन डिमांड तस्करी करता है
  • रात को पी थी शराब और अगले दिन सुबह बिगड़ने लगी थी हालत

हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद जिले में जहरीली शराब पीने से एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई है। जबकि एक अन्य शख्स जिंदगी और मौत के बीच झूल रहा है। छांयसा थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज करके मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

छांयसा गांव निवासी केशव ने बताया कि उनका भाई चरण सिंह 31 अक्टूबर की शाम खेत में काम करने के बाद पेट्रोल पंप पर गया था। वहां मैनेजर जसवीर के साथ उसने शराब पी। शराब पीने के बाद देर रात चरण सिंह घर पहुंचा।

अगले दिन 1 नवंबर को अचानक उसकी तबीयत खराब हो गई। आनन फानन में परिजन उसे एक निजी अस्पताल में ले गए, जहां मंगलवार देर रात उसकी मौत हो गई। केशव के मुताबिक, डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि चरण सिंह की मौत जहरीली शराब पीने से हुई है।

उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि पेट्रोल पंप के मैनेजर जसवीर की हालत भी गंभीर है। वह भी अस्पताल में जिंदगी और मौत से जूझ रहा है। मामले की सूचना पुलिस तक पहुंची। पुलिस टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया।

प्राथमिक जांच पड़ताल में पता चला है कि चरण और संजीव को शराब एनआईटी निवासी तस्कर संजीव ने उपलब्ध कराई थी। वह ऑन डिमांड शराब की तस्करी करता है।

