पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Online Fraud: Gang Members Arrested By CIA Police Sirsa, 280 SIM 11 Mobile Phone And A Laptop Recovered

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरोह का पर्दाफाश:सिरसा में ऑनलाइन ठगी करने वाले चार बदमाश गिरफ्तार; 280 सिम 11 मोबाइल फोन व एक लैपटॉप बरामद

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीआईए पुलिस टीम ने गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर छापामारी की थी।
  • ऑनलाइन कंपनियों द्वारा आमजन को जो नकद राशि लाभ के रूप में दी जाती है, उसको स्वयं प्राप्त करके ठगी करते थे

हरियाणा के सिरसा जिले की सीआईए सिरसा पुलिस ने ऑनलाइन ठगी करने वाले एक गिरोह का पर्दाफाश करने में सफलता हासिल की है। इस संबंध में विस्तृत जानकारी देते हुए जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक भूपेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस ने गिरोह के चार सदस्यों को काबू करके उनके कब्जे से 280 सिम, 11 मोबाइल फोन व एक लैपटॉप बरामद किया है।

पकड़े गए आरोपियों की पहचान रमेश कुमार पुत्र रामेश्वर, विनोद कुमार पुत्र राजबीर निवासी डिंग मंडी, सुभाष पुत्र महेंद्र सिंह व राजेश पुत्र राम सिंह निवासी गांव दैय्यड़ जिला फतेहाबाद के रूप में हुई है। अभी तक की पुलिस जांच में सामने आया है कि पकड़े गए आरोपी विभिन्न कंपनियों के सिम जाली दस्तावेजों के आधार पर प्राप्त करके उनसे अमेजॉन, धनी, पे-जैप जैसी ऑनलाइन कंपनियों द्वारा आमजन को जो नकद राशि लाभ के रूप में दी जाती है, उसको स्वयं प्राप्त करके ठगी करते थे।

पुलिस अधीक्षक ने बताया कि सीआईए सिरसा प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर नरेश कुमार के नेतृत्व में एक टीम ने कार्रवाई की। टीम में उप निरीक्षक अजय कुमार व सहायक उप निरीक्षक तरसेम सिंह, प्रधान सिपाही सुनील कुमार, सिपाही मंदरूप सिंह, सिपाही सुनील कुमार शामिल थे। इन्हें जानकारी मिली थी कि कुछ लोग डिंग मंडी क्षेत्र में बाहर से फर्जी आईडी पर सिम लाकर फर्जी दस्तावेजों के सहारे ऑनलाइन ठगी करते हैं।

इस सूचना पर कार्रवाई करते हुए सीआईए की पुलिस टीम ने उक्त स्थान पर दबिश देकर चार आरोपियों को मौके पर ही दबोच लिया। पूछताछ में इस नेटवर्क से संबंधित बहुत बड़े गिरोह का खुलासा होने की संभावना है। जो भी इस गैर-कानूनी कार्य में संलिप्त पाया गया या पाया जाएगा, उसके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमेनहोल में गिरने से 4 साल की बच्ची की मौत, महानगरपालिका ने ढक्कन हटाया था - मुंबई - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें