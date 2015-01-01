पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Only 7 Steps Away From 200 Cases Of Dengue, 193 Figure Reached, Fagig's Team Reduced By 4 Times

डेंगू का खतरा बढ़ा:डेंगू के 200 केसाें से सिर्फ 7 कदम दूर, 193 पहुंचा आंकड़ा, फाॅगिग की टीम में आई 4 गुणा तक कमी

पानीपत31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत का सिविल अस्पताल।
  • पिछले 5 साल में अबतक डेंगू के 801 केस आ चुके, 2017 में सबसे ज्यादा 469 केस मिले थे
  • डेंगू के केस पिछले तीन सालाें में इस बार सबसे ज्यादा, 2018 में 133 मिले थे

जिले में इस बार काेराेना केसाें के साथ-साथ डेंगू का भी प्रकाेप बढ़ता जा रहा है। जिले में 200 केसाें से सिर्फ 7 कदम दूर यानी डेंगू केसाें का आंकड़ा इस साल 193 पर पहुंच गया है। जबकि फॉगिंग की टीम में 4 गुणा तक कमी आई है। अब सिर्फ 4 कर्मचारियों पर पूरे शहर की फॉगिंग का जिम्मा है। जबकि इससे पहले 18 कर्मचारी थे। ये 4 कर्मचारी भी फॉगिंग तब करते है, जब जानकारी मिलती है। जबकि नियम ये है कि फॉगिंग जहां से यानी जिस वार्ड या गली से शुरू की जाती पूरे एक सप्ताह में फॉगिंग कर वापिस वहीं आना पड़ता है।

जिले में नाममात्र की ही फॉगिंग हाे रही है। पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस बार डेंगू के केसाें में 69 गुणा बढ़ोतरी हुई है। पिछले साल सिर्फ 4 केस आए थे। यानी जिला वासी अब सावधान रहें, क्याेंकि डेंगू बुखार का कहर चरम पर है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने इस सीजन में 700 आशंकित मरीजों के ब्लड सैंपल भेजे हैं। इनमें 193 केस मिले हैं। डेंगू के केसाें ने 2018 में मिले केसाें का रिकाॅर्ड भी टूट चुका है। 2 साल पहले यानी 2018 में 133 केस कंफर्म मिले थे। इस साल मिले केस अब तक पिछले तीन सालाें में सबसे ज्यादा है। पिछले 5 साल में अबतक डेंगू के 801 केस आ चुके हैं। 2017 में सबसे ज्यादा 469 केस मिले थे।

ज्यादातर कर्मचारियाें की ड्यूटी काेराेना में लगी
काेराेना के साथ डेंगू के केसाें में बढ़ाेत्तरी का प्रमुख कारण ज्यादातर कर्मचारियाें की ड्यूटी काेराेना में लगना भी है। पिछले 8 महीनाें से काेराेना में HIV, मनाेराेग विभाग व अन्य कई विभागाें के कर्मचारियाें की ड्यूटी भी काेराेना में लगी थी। इस कारण विभाग ने डेंगू, मलेरिया सहित अन्य बीमारियाें पर ज्यादा ध्यान नहीं दिया। इस कारण सितंबर और अक्टूबर में डेंगू के केसाें में लगातार बढ़ाेत्तरी हुई। हालांकि नगर निगम की टीम ने फॉगिंग भी करवाई, लेकिन वह पर्याप्त साबित नहीं हुई।

तालमेल कमी की सबसे बड़ी कमी
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार अभी तक डेंगू के 193 केस आए हैं, जबकि सूत्रों के अनुसार शहर के प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में डेंगू के 650 से ज्यादा केस आ चुके हैं। निजी अस्पतालों व सरकारी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी में तालमेल की कमी के कारण हर साल इन आंकड़ों में गड़बड़ी मिलती है। डेंगू केसाें की जानकारी निजी अस्पताल दाे या तीन दिन बाद देते हैं, तब तक कई बार मरीज डेंगू से ठीक हाे चुका हाेता है। जानकारी मिलने के बाद विभाग फिर उस व्यक्ति के ब्लड सैंपल लेकर खानपुर लैब भेजता है।

विभाग के पास हैं 10 मशीन
दमकल विभाग के जिला अधिकारी यादवेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि उनके पास 10 मशीन हैं। जरूरत व मांग के हिसाब से कर्मचारियों को फॉगिंग में लगा देते हैं। फॉगिंग करने वाली टीम बाइक पर मशीन रखकर ही काम करती है। सेनिटाइजर के छिड़काव का काम इस समय पूरी तरह से बंद हैं।

60 घराें के आसपास स्प्रे करवाया
डिप्टी CMO एवं नाेडल अधिकारी डाॅ. सुनील संडूजा ने बताया कि डेंगू के मरीज जहां भी मिले उनके आसपास के 60 घराें में एंटी लार्वा स्प्रे करवाया जाता है। इस साल डेंगू का पहला केस जून, उसके बाद जुलाई में भी एक और केस आया। फिर अगस्त में 6 केस, सितंबर में 33, अक्टूबर में 108 और नवंबर में 34 केस कंफर्म हाे चुके हैं। इस महीने में जहां काेराेना केस हाे रहे है ताे वहीं डेंगू केसाें में बढ़ोतरी हाे रही है। राेकथाम के लिए टीमाें काे लगाया गया है।

पिछले 5 साल का रिकाॅर्ड
साल : केस
2016 : 12
2017 : 469
2018 : 133
2019 : 4
2020 : अब तक 193

इस साल का रिकाॅर्ड
जून : 1
जुलाई : 1
अगस्त : 6
सितंबर : 33
अक्टूबर : 108
नवंबर : 34
कुल : 193

डेंगू केे लक्षण
- सिर व मांसपेशियों में दर्द
- बार-बार उल्टी आना
- ग्रंथियों में सूजन
- आंखों में दर्द हाेना।

किस तरह करे बचाव
- साेते समय मच्छरदानी का उपयाेग करें।
- घराें के आसपास पानी एकत्रित न हाेने दें।
- पूरी बाजू के कपड़े पहनें।
- पानी की टंकी काे पूरी तरह से ढक कर रखें।
- कुलर चलाना बंद कर, उसे सुखाकर रख दें।

