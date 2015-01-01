पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Organized Farming Taught To Women After Doing A Master's Degree In Communication, Now The Leadership Of The Movement, The Government Has No Answer To The Questions

नारी शक्ति:कम्युनिकेशन में मास्टर डिग्री कर महिलाओं को सिखाई संगठित खेती, अब आंदोलन की अगुवाई, सवालाें का सरकार के पास जवाब नहीं

कुंडली बॉर्डरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: राजेश खोखर
कविता कुरुगंटी
  • 40 प्रमुख किसान नेताओं और संयुक्त मोर्चा में एकमात्र महिला किसान नेता हैं कविता कुरुगंटी
  • बड़ा सवाल- सरकार एक उदाहरण पेश करे- किस देश में ऐसे कानूनों से किसानों का भला हुआ है

किसान आंदोलन को व्यवस्थित तरीके से चलाने के लिए 40 किसान नेताओं का समूह है। सरकार से बात करने को मुद्दे फाइनल करने वाला एक संयुक्त मोर्चा है। इन समूह और संयुक्त मोर्चा में केवल एक ही महिला किसान नेता शामिल हैं। इनका नाम है कविता कुरुगंटी। आंध्रप्रदेश की रहने वाली कविता कम्युनिकेशन में मास्टर डिग्री करने के बावजूद आंध्र की सिंगल महिलाओं की मदद की और उन्हें जमीन लीज पर दिलाकर सामूहिक खेती शुरू करवाई। कृषि आंदोलन शुरू हुआ तो कुंडली बाॅर्डर पर पहुंच गईं। सरकर से चौथी मीटिंग से ये शामिल हुईं और इन्होंने जो मुद्दे उठाए उन पर सरकार भी स्पष्ट जवाब देने की जगह गोलमोल करती दिखाई दी। आंदोलन से जुड़ी बातों के बारे में इन्होंने बताया।

चौथी मीटिंग में पहली बार हुईं शामिल तो एक भी सवाल का कोई नहीं दे पाया जवाब

सवाल- किसान नेता कैसे बनी?
जवाब-मैंने कम्युनिकेशन में मास्टर डिग्री की है। जब फाइनल के एग्जाम दे रही थी उसी समय आंध्र के एक गांव में गई तो कुछ सिंगल महिलाएं मिलीं जिनके पास काम नहीं था। उन्हें जोड़कर एक संगठन बनाया, उनको जमीन लीज पर दिलाकर सामूहिक खेती करवाई।

सवाल-आंदोलन में एकमात्र महिला किसान नेता होने के चलते क्या जिम्मेदारी है?
जवाब-आंदोलन में बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं हैं जो मेरे से भी ज्यादा सक्रिय भूमिका निभा रही हैं। संयुक्त मोर्चा में ऐसी कोई जिम्मेदारी बंटी नहीं हैं। फिर भी मेरे पास साउथ के राज्यों से आने वाले किसानों से समन्वय और मीटिंग में तय हुए बिंदुओं को फैक्ट के साथ उन्हें मजबूत करवाने की जिम्मेदारी है।

सवाल- किसान नेताओं की मीटिंग में कैसा माहौल रहता है?
जवाब-हमारी मीटिंग में सभी 40 सदस्यों को खुलकर विचार रखने की आजादी होती है। किसी का कोई मुद्दा थोड़ा ऊपर नीचे हो सकता है लेकिन ऐसे समय पर हम मलिकर उसे अपने विचार मिलाकर फाइनल करते हैं।

सवाल- समाधान के लिए क्या कोई बीच का रास्ता निकल सकता है?
जवाब- नहीं, बीच का रास्ता कोई नहीं निकल सकता। सरकार संशोधन चाहती है और हम स्पष्ट कर चुके हैं कि तीनों कानून रद्द किए जाएं और एमएसपी की गारंटी दे। सरकार जानबूझ कर बातें घुमाती जा रही है।

सवाल- मीटिंग में आपके ऐसे कौन से मुद्दे थे जिनका सरकार जवाब नहीं दे पाई?
जवाब- मैंने मीटिंग में कुछ सवाल सरकार के सामने रखे थे जिन पर सरकार गोलमोल करती रही।

