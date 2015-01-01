पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों का कृषि कानून के खिलाफ दिल्ली चलो का आह्वान:52 से ज्यादा किसान नेता सोते हुए हिरासत में लिए, पंजाब बॉर्डर सील, आरएएफ बुलाई

हरियाणा26 मिनट पहले
डबवाली। सिरसा के डबवाली में पुलिस ने आधी रात किसान नेता हिरासत में लिए।
  • सीएम की अपील- किसान संगठन दिल्ली कूच वापस लें, एमएसपी बना रहेगा
  • सख्ती: कुंडली बॉर्डर पर भी नाकेबंदी कड़ी, कई जिलों में धारा 144 लगाई

तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान संगठनों की ओर से 26 नवंबर को ‘दिल्ली चलो’ का आह्वान किए जाने को लेकर पुलिस-प्रशासन सख्त हो गया है। पुलिस ने सोमवार रात व मंगलवार सुबह 52 से ज्यादा किसान नेताओं को सोते हुए हिरासत में ले लिया या गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इनमें भारतीय किसान यूनियन के कार्यकारी प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कर्म सिंह मथाना, भाकियू (रतन मान गुट) के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रतन मान, जिला महासचिव जगदीप सिंह के अलावा किसान नेता अजय राणा जिला, जगदीप औलख, सत्यवान नरवाल, सुरेश कौथ, विकास इस्सर भी शामिल हैं।

पुलिस ने सभी जिलों में नाकेबंदी बढ़ा दी है। पंजाब जाने वाले मुख्य रास्ते बंद कर दिए गए हैं। जींद में दातासिंहवाला बाॅर्डर और अम्बाला में देवीनगर और सद्दोपुर बॉर्डर सील किए हैं। झज्जर-रेवाड़ी समेत कई जिलों में धारा 144 लगा दी। सोनीपत में कुंडली बॉर्डर पर नाकेबंदी कड़ी कर दी है। डीजीपी मनोज यादव ने बताया कि केंद्र से रेपिड एक्शन फोर्स (आरएएफ) की 5 कंपनियां बुलाई हैं। इन्हें सिरसा, अम्बाला, जींद में पंजाब बॉर्डर और सोनीपत में दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर तैनात किया है। पुलिस की 14 अतिरिक्त कंपनियां भी लगाई हैं।

किसानों को पंजाब से एंट्री करने व दिल्ली जाने से रोकने पर फोकस है। इस बीच सीएम मनोहर लाल ने किसानों से दिल्ली कूच वापस लेने की अपील की है। सीएम ने कहा कि कृषि कानून किसानों के हित में हैं। हरियाणा में मंडी व न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य (एमएसपी) की व्यवस्था वर्तमान की तरह जारी रहेगी। अतिरिक्त मंडियों की स्थापना भी की जाएगी। उन्होंने किसानों से उन लोगों से सतर्क रहने का भी आग्रह किया, जो अपने स्वार्थ के लिए गुमराह करने की कोशिश करते हैं।

4 नेशनल हाईवे पर फोकस

किसान संगठनों के मुख्य फोकस में हरियाणा से दिल्ली जाने वाले 4 प्रमुख राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग रहेंगे। इनमें अम्बाला-दिल्ली, हिसार-दिल्ली, रेवाड़ी-दिल्ली, पलवल-दिल्ली हाईवे होंगे। अम्बाला के शंभू बॉर्डर, भिवानी के गांव मुढ़ाल चौक, करनाल में घरौंडा मंडी, बहादुरगढ़ में टिकरी बॉर्डर व सोनीपत में एजुकेशन सिटी राई में भी किसानों के एकत्रित होने की संभावना है। पुलिस पंचकूला, अम्बाला, कैथल, जींद, फतेहाबाद व सिरसा में पंजाब से हरियाणा में प्रवेश करने वाले बॉर्डर पॉइंट्स पर यातायात डायवर्ट कर सकती है।

भाकियू ने बदली रणनीति, मोहाना बुलाए किसान

पुलिस प्रशासन की सख्ती देख भाकियू ने रणनीति बदली है। प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गुरनाम सिंह चढूनी ने शाम 4 बजे वीडियो संदेश जारी किया। इसमें कहा है कि 25 नवंबर को शंभू बॉर्डर से मार्च शुरू करना था। लेकिन पुलिस की धरपकड़ के कारण अब बुधवार सुबह 10 बजे सोनीपत की मोहाना मंडी के बाहर किसानों को अपनी कारों व ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅलियों में झुंड के बिना पहुंचने का आह्वान किया। 26 नवंबर को किसान दिल्ली पहुंचेंगे। वहीं, भाकियू प्रवक्ता राकेश बैंस के मुताबिक, पंजाब से 8 स्थानों से किसान हरियाणा में प्रवेश करेंगे।

सलाह- 25 से 27 तक पंजाब व दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर जाने से बचें

सीएम ने बताया कि किसानों के आंदोलन को लेकर 25, 26 नवंबर को हरियाणा-पंजाब सीमा व 26-27 नवंबर को हरियाणा-दिल्ली सीमा पर आवाजाही को सीमित करने का फैसला किया है। इसलिए लोग इन दिनों में हरियाणा-पंजाब सीमा व हरियाणा-दिल्ली सीमा की ओर जाने वाले सड़क मार्गों पर यात्रा करने से बचे, ताकि उन्हें किसी भी तरह की असुविधा न हो।

इन जिलों में पूरी सख्ती रहेगी

अम्बाला: दोनों बॉर्डर 3 दिन सील
अम्बाला में जीटी रोड पर देवीनगर बॉर्डर व चडीगढ़ रोड पर सद्दोपुर बॉर्डर सीमेंटिड बैरियर लगाकर 25 से 27 नवंबर तक के लिए सील कर दिए हैं।

सोनीपत: दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर चेकिंग
सोनीपत में किसानों के राई एजुकेशन सिटी में इकट्‌ठा होने का पॉइंट तय है। जीटी रोड पर फोर्स बढ़ा दी है। हलदाना और कुंडली बॉर्डर पर नाकेबंदी कर चेंकिंग शुरू की।

जींद: पंजाब बाॅर्डर सील, 30 नाके
जींद से पंजाब जाने वाले सभी मार्ग सील कर दिए हैं। दातासिंहवाला बाॅर्डर पर थ्री लेयर बेरिकेडिंग कर धारा 144 लगा दी है। जिले में 30 जगह नाके लगाए हैं।

रोहतक: दिल्ली के रास्तों पर पुलिस
राेहतक में 18 जगह नाकेबंदी है। दिल्ली जाने वाले रास्तों पर पुलिस फोर्स तैनात कर दी है। झज्जर में 19 जगह स्पेशल नाकेबंदी की है। धारा 144 लागू है।

