  Overload Vehicles Used To Be Shared With Drivers, Location Of Checking Team, SDM Office Reader And Peon Included, 3 Arrested

सीएम फ्लाइंग टीम ने पकड़ा गिरोह:ओवरलोड वाहन चालकों से शेयर करते थे चेकिंग टीम की लोकेशन, एसडीएम ऑफिस का रीडर और चपरासी भी शामिल, 3 गिरफ्तार

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • ओवरलोड वाहनों के ट्रांसपोटर्स से ग्रुप एडमिन वसूलते हैं सुविधा शुल्क, प्रदेशभर में फैला नेटवर्क
  • कुरुक्षेत्र, लाडवा, कैथल और करनाल के रहने वाले हैं गिरोह से जुड़े लोग

सीएम फ्लाइंग ने लाडवा में ओवरलोड वाहन चालकों को आरटीए चेकिंग टीम की रेकी कर लोकेशन शेयर करने वाले गिरोह के तीन लोगों को पकड़ा है। तीनों आरोपियों ने चौंकाने वाले खुलासे किए हैं। रेकी कराने के लिए युवकों को बाकायदा वेतन पर रखा हुआ है। इस गिरोह में लाडवा एसडीएम कार्यालय का प्रवाचक (रीडर) व चपरासी भी शामिल हैं। आरोपी के फोन में 20 से अधिक ग्रुप बने नजर आए, जिनमें वॉयस मैसेज व अन्य मैसेज के जरिए जानकारी दी जा रही थी। पुलिस ने 6 लोगों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी व भ्रष्टाचार उन्मूलन अधिनियम के तहत केस दर्ज कर ग्रुप एडमिन, उसके साथी व लाडवा एसडीएम कार्यालय के चपरासी को गिरफ्तार किया है। इस गिरोह का नेटवर्क पूरे हरियाणा में फैला है।

चेकिंग टीम निकली तो पीछे-पीछे बाइक पर चल पड़ा युवक

उच्च अधिकारियों के निर्देशानुसार टीम गठित की गई। रेडिंग पार्टी कुरुक्षेत्र सचिवालय में खड़ी हुई। जैसे ही आरटीए कुरुक्षेत्र की गाड़ी निकली तो एक युवक बाइक पर गाड़ी के पीछे-पीछे चल दिया। बाइक सवार युवक कुछ दूर जाकर मोबाइल पर बात करने लगा। बाइक सवार युवक उमरी चौक पर खड़ी आई-20 कार के चालक से बातचीत करने लगा। एक टीम ने बाइक चालक को पकड़ना चाहा तो वह भागने लगा। साथ ही आई-20 कार सवार भागने लगा। पुलिस ने बाइक सवार व दो कार सवारों को दबोच लिया। बाइक चालक की पहचान अजराना खुर्द कुरुक्षेत्र वासी जसप्रीत उर्फ जस्सा के तौर पर हुई। आरोपी ने बताया कि वह ज्योतिनगर वासी अमरजीत के पास 10 हजार रुपए महीने के हिसाब से काम करता है।

वह आरटीए व एसडीएम चेकिंग टीम की मूवमेंट की जानकारी अमरजीत को देता है। अमरजीत उन सूचनाओं को ट्रांसपोर्टर तक पहुंचाता है। आई-20 कार से ग्रुप को चलाने वाले एडमिन ज्योतिनगर वासी अमरजीत को भी दबोच लिया। अमरजीत का मोबाइल कब्जे में लेने पर पूरे प्रदेशभर के ग्रुप उसमें पाए गए। पुलिस ने अमरजीत सिंह, जसप्रीत सिंह, इंद्री के डब्ल्यू, मोहित, एसडीएम का प्रवाचक मनजीत व चपरासी प्रवीण के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। अमरजीत, जसप्रीत व लाडवा एसडीएम कार्यालय के चपरासी प्रवीण को गिरफ्तार किया है। जांच डीएसपी रविंद्र तोमर को सौंपी है।

ये मिले ग्रुप

सतनाम वाहे गुरु जी, सुल्तान हेल्पलाइन, सुल्तान रोहतक, राजबाई हेल्पलाइन, एडमिन सोनीपत वासी राजबाई, जय माता दी, जयमाता दी करनाल, कोलकता नाइट राइडर्स, वाहेगुरु जी, सतनाम श्री वाहेगुरु, लाडी कैथल।

चेकिंग स्टाफ कर्मियों से सेटिंग की बात कबूली

आरोपी अमरजीत ने पूछताछ में बताया कि उसकी चेकिंग टीम के कुछ कर्मचारियों के साथ भी सेटिंग है। कोई गाड़ी चेकिंग के दौरान पकड़े जाने पर विभागीय कर्मचारियों को पैसे देकर बिना चालान के ही गाड़ी को छुड़वा देता है। पूछताछ में आरोपी ने बताया लाडवा एसडीएम कार्यालय के प्रवाचक (रीडर) मंजीत व चपरासी प्रवीण को पैसे देकर कई बार गाड़ियां छुड़वाई हैं।

