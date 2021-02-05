पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचकूला जमीन घोटाला:हरियाणा के पूर्व CM भूपेंद्र हुड्डा के खिलाफ ED ने दायर की चार्जशीट, 4 पूर्व IAS अधिकारी भी शामिल

पंचकूला/रोहतक29 मिनट पहले
हरियाणा के पूर्व CM भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा, जो पंचकूला में भूमि आवंटन मामले में आरोपी हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
हरियाणा के पूर्व CM भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा, जो पंचकूला में भूमि आवंटन मामले में आरोपी हैं।

पंचकूला जमीन घोटाले के केस में ED ने हरियाणा के पूर्व CM भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दायर की है। हुड्डा के अलावा ईडी ने 21 अन्य लोगों के नाम भी इस चार्जशीट में शामिल किए हैं। यही नहीं चार्जशीट में शामिल लोगों में 4 पूर्व IAS अधिकारी भी शामिल हैं।

मामला 30 करोड़ रुपए की कीमत के 14 औद्योगिक प्लॉटों के आवंटन का है। आरोप है कि 2013 में हुड्डा के करीबियों को इन प्लॉट्स का आवंटन किया गया था। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने हरियाणा विजिलेंस ब्यूरो की ओर से दर्ज कराई गई FIR के बाद 2015 में इसकी जांच शुरू की थी। इसके बाद यह FIR 2016 में सीबीआई को ट्रांसफर कर दी गई।

इसके तहत CBI ने IPC की धाराओं 120-B, 201, 204, 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 के तहत केस दायर किया था। जांच में खुलासा किया गया था कि हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण (पहले HUDA और अब HSVP) के चेयरमैन भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा और 4 पूर्व IAS अधिकारियों ने मिलकर अवैध तौर पर पहले से तय लोगों को प्लॉट आवंटित करने का काम किया था। जिन चार अधिकारियों की बात की जा रही है, उनमें धर्मपाल सिंह नागल, सुरजीत सिंह, सुभाष चंद्र कंसल, नरेंद्र कुमार सोलंकी शामिल हैं।

