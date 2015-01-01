पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Panipat Farmer Got Trapped In The Trap On The Social Media, Implicated In Selling Tractor And Cheated 66 Thousand Rupees

ऑनलाइन ठगी:साेशल मीडिया पर फाैजी बन पानीपत के किसान काे जाल में फंसाया, ट्रैक्टर बेचने का झांसा दे 66 हजार रुपए ठगे

पानीपत37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ठग द्वारा किसान को भेजा गया सेना का कैंटीन कार्ड।
  • जाल में फंसाने के लिए फ्राॅड ने सेना की ID दिखाई
  • CM विंडाे पर शिकायत के बाद दाे महीने में दर्ज हुआ केस

मच्छरौली के रहने वाले किसान को सोशल मीडिया पर दो महीने पहले फ्रॉड ने जाल में फंसाने लिया। फ्रॉड ने खुद को फौजी बताया। विश्वास में लेने के लिए सेना के जवान की ID दिखाई। ट्रैक्टर बेचने का झांसा देकर करीब 66 हजार रुपए ठग लिए। दो महीने से कार्रवाई के लिए भटक रहे किसान को CM विंडो का सहारा लेना पड़ा। अब समालखा पुलिस केस दर्ज कर आरोपी की तलाश में जुट गई है।

गांव मच्छरौली निवासी दिलबाग ने बताया कि वह खेती करते हैं। दो माह पहले सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी एक व्यक्ति से दोस्ती हुई। उसने खुद को सेना का जवान बताया और ट्रैक्टर बेचने की बात कही। शातिर ने अपना फोन नंबर दे दिया। उसने अपना नाम अनिल बताया। ट्रैक्टर के 3 लाख रुपए मांगे। बताया कि ट्रैक्टर रोहतक में है। वहां उसकी ससुराल है। पीड़ित ने बताया कि 11 अगस्त को ठग ने ट्रैक्टर की फोटो, RC की फोटो, आधार कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, पैनकार्ड, वर्दी में खींची हुई फोटो आदि दस्तावेज मैसेंजर पर भेज दिए।

आरोपी ने बिल्टी बनवाने नाम पर पहले 8500 रुपए, आधार कार्ड, पैन कार्ड और वोटर कार्ड मांगा। दोस्त रोहित कुमार के खाते से 12 सितंबर को रुपए गूगल-पे कर दिए। फिर अगले दिन ट्रैक्टर में GPS लगवाने के नाम पर 25 हजार रुपए मांगे। फिर GST के 33 हजार भी जमा करवा लिये। धीरे-धीरे कर आरोपी ने करीब 66 हजार रुपए अपने खाते में जमा करा लिये। फिर से इंडियन आर्मी की ऑनलाइन डिलीवरी की रसीद का फोटो भेजा। 25 हजार 500 रुपए और मांगे। शक होने पर रुपए डिलीवरी होने के बाद देने को बोला। उसके बाद आरोपी ने अपना मोबाइल ऑफ कर लिया।

IG तक की शिकायत दी, नहीं हुई कार्रवाई
पीड़ित ने बताया कि सबसे पहले वह थाना समालखा में शिकायत देने पहुंचा। पुलिस ने शिकायत पत्र ले लिया, लेकिन केस दर्ज नहीं किया। इसके बाद वह DSP, SP और IG करनाल के ऑफिस में भी गया, लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। हर दरवाजे से निराशा मिलने के बाद किसान ने CM विंडो को सहारा लिया। उसके बाद ही थाना समालखा पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया।

