  • Panipat Health Department Raids At Ultrasound Centers Of Kairana, Ultrasound Found Without Entry

कोख के सौदागरों पर शिकंजा:पानीपत स्वास्थ्य विभाग का कैराना के अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटरों पर छापा, बिना एंट्री के करते मिले अल्ट्रासाउंड

पानीपत40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैराना के अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटरों पर छापेमारी करती पानीपत स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम : फोटो : गोविंद
  • गर्भवती महिलाओं को नकली ग्राहक बनाकर भेजा
  • शामली स्वास्थ्य विभाग के हवाले किए संचालक

पानीपत स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने बुधवार को शामली स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम को साथ लेकर कैराना के दो अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटरों पर छापेमारी की। विभाग ने दोनों सेंटरों पर गर्भवती महिलाओं को नकली ग्राहक बनाकर भेजा था। दोनों ही सेंटरों पर महिलाओं की बिना एंट्री किए ही अल्ट्रासाउंड कर दिए गए। यह नियमों के विरूद्ध है। दोनों संचालकों को शामली स्वास्थ्य विभाग को सौंपा गया है। जांच के बाद कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

पानीपत के डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुधीर बत्रा ने बताया कि काफी समय से पानीपत की गर्भवती महिलाओं की कैराना के अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटरों पर गर्भ में लिंग की जांच होने की शिकायत मिल रही थी। बुधवार को पानीपत स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने शामली स्वास्थ्य विभाग को मामले की जानकारी दी। दोनों जिलों की टीमों ने कैराना स्थित चौहान और जमशेद अली अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटरों पर गर्भवती महिलाओं को नकली ग्राहक बनाकर भेजा। जैसे की सेंटर संचालकों ने महिलाओं की जांच शुरू की टीम ने छापा मार दिया।

किसी भी गर्भवती महिला के अल्ट्रासाउंड से पहले फार्म-F भरा जाता है। जिसमें महिला संबंधी पूरी जानकारी होती है। दोनों संचालकों ने फार्म-F भरे बिना ही महिलाओं का अल्ट्रासाउंड कर दिया। इसके अलावा दोनों सेंटरों के रिकॉर्ड अधूरे मिले हैं। जिसके आधार पर दोनों सेंटरों के संचालकों को शामली स्वास्थ्य विभाग को सौंपा गया है। शामली स्वास्थ्य विभाग ही दोनों संचालकों के खिलाफ जांच करके कार्रवाई करेगा।

पानीपत से सटा हुआ है कैराना
पानीपत में गर्भ में लिंग की जांच बड़ा अपराध है। छापेमारी के डर के कारण पानीपत में गर्भ में लिंग की जांच के मामले कम हो रहे हैं। इस कारण पानीपत से सटे शहरों में लिंग की जांच का धंधा जोरों पर है। शामली, सहारनपुर, मुजफ्फरनगर में पानीपत की महिलाओं के अल्ट्रासाउंड के मामले अधिक आते हैं। शिकायत मिलने पर छापेमारी की जाती है।

