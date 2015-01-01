पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कुष्ठ के खिलाफ मुहिम:पानीपत स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम घर-घर जाकर कुष्ठ रोगियों की करेगी तलाश

पानीपत29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत का सिविल अस्पताल।
  • दिसंबर महीने में पूरे शहर में चलेगा अभियान, ANM काे सिविल अस्पताल में दी गई ट्रेनिंग
  • एक टीम हर रोज 20 से 25 घरों में हर सदस्य की जांच करेगी

जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम घर-घर जाकर कुष्ठ रोगियों की तलाश करेगी। राष्ट्रीय कुष्ठ उन्मूलन कार्यक्रम के तहत प्रदेशभर से पानीपत का चयन किया गया है। दिसंबर महीने में यह अभिमान शुरू हाेगा। ये सर्वे शहर में चलेगा। लेकिन अभी तक टीमें और तारीख डिसाइड नहीं हुई हैं।

CMO डॉ. संतलाल वर्मा ने मंगलवार काे डॉक्टर्स और हेल्थ वर्कर्स के प्रशिक्षण सत्र में यह जानकारी दी। बताया कि पानीपत में उद्योग होने के कारण प्रवासी जनसंख्या ज्यादा है। इसलिए यहां कुष्ठ के मामले मिलने की आशंका है। कुष्ठ रोगियों की जानकारी एक निर्धारित प्रारूप में एकत्रित करने की जिम्मेदारी सीनियर मेडिकल ऑफिसर और मेडिकल ऑफिसर की होगी। इसमें शहर के सभी ANM काे मंगलवार काे ट्रेनिंग दी गई है।

ऐसे चलेगा अभियान
CMO डाॅ. संतलाल ने बताया कि कुष्ठ संक्रामक रोग है। कुष्ठ रोग जागरूकता एवं सर्वेक्षण अभियान में आशा एवं स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं की सहायता ली जाएगी। एक टीम हर रोज 20 से 25 घरों में हर सदस्य की जांच करेगी। इस समय जिले के साैंदापुर गांव में कुष्ठ राेग आश्रम में करीब 30 कुष्ठ राेगी रह रहे हैं।

लेप्रसी को कैसे जानें
कुष्ठ राेग यानी लेप्रसी एक ऐसी बीमारी है जो हवा के जरिए फैलती है। लेप्रसी को हैनसेन रोग भी कहा जाता है। यह बीमारी बहुत धीमी रफ्तार से ग्रो होनेवाले बैक्टीरिया से फैलती है। इसलिए पूरी तरह इसके लक्षण सामने आने में कई बार 4 से 5 साल का समय भी लग जाता है। जिस बैक्टीरिया के कारण यह बीमारी फैलती है, उसे माइक्रोबैक्टीरियम लेप्रै कहा जाता है। इसी कारण इस बीमारी का इंग्लिश नाम लेप्रसी रखा गया।

लेप्रसी के लक्षण
लेप्रसी या कोढ़ के दौरान हमारे शरीर पर सफेद चकत्ते यानी निशान पड़ने लगते हैं। ये निशान सुन्न होते हैं यानी इनमें किसी तरह का सेंसेशन नहीं होता है। अगर आप इस जगह पर कोई नुकीली वस्तु चुभाकर देखेंगे तो आपको दर्द का अहसास नहीं होगा। ये पैच या धब्बे शरीर के किसी एक हिस्से पर होने शुरू हो सकते हैं, जो ठीक से इलाज ना कराने पर पूरे शरीर में भी फैल सकते हैं।

सर्वे में क्या-क्या पूछेंगे

  • घर के मुखिया का नाम और कुल सदस्याें की संख्या।
  • क्या प्रवासी या उसी क्षेत्र के निवासी हैं।
  • क्या परिवार के किसी सदस्य को किसी प्रकार का काेई त्वचा राेग है, जैसे सफेद या लाल रंग का काेई धब्बा।
  • दाग अगर है ताे कितने समय से दाग हैं।
  • क्या शरीर के दाग वाले हिस्से पर किसी प्रकार का काेई सुन्नपन।
  • क्या शरीर के उस हिस्से पर बार-बार ऐसे धब्बे का हाेना।
  • क्या किसी प्रकार की और कब से काेई दिव्यांगता है।
  • क्या दाग, सुन्नपन के लिए किसी प्रकार का काेई उपचार लिया गया है।
  • क्या किसी और प्रकार, लंबे समय से खांसी, पीलिया है।
  • क्या किसी अन्य सदस्य काे इस प्रकार का त्वचा राेग है।

नि:शुल्क होगा इलाज
गोलियों के रूप में 6 से 12 माह दवाई लेनी होगी। यह इलाज निशुल्क होगा। डाॅक्टराें की अपील है कि वे स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं का सहयोग करें और त्वचा रोग संबंधी जानकारी दें, ताकि समय पर पहचान कर इलाज शुरू किया जा सके। इस माैके पर डाॅ. ललित वर्मा, वर्कर जयसिंह, ANM पूनम, ममता, प्रीति, सुमन, बाली व शहर की सभी ANM माैजूद रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट का पुलिस से सवाल- कोई सरकार की बात न माने, तो उस पर राजद्रोह की धारा लगाएंगे? - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें