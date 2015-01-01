पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुश्किल में कांग्रेस नेता:पानीपत के कांग्रेस नेता सुनील बिंझौल पर धोखाधड़ी का एक और केस दर्ज

पानीपत28 मिनट पहले
कांग्रेस की हरियाणा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कुमारी सैलजा के साथ सुनील बिंझौल। फोटो : नवीन मिश्रा
  • हत्या के प्रयास और मारपीट के मामले में समझौता के लिए 52 लाख रुपये लेने का आरोप
  • इससे पहले सुनील पर हनी ट्रैप और समझौता कराने के नाम पर महिला थाने में दर्ज है केस

कांग्रेस नेता सुनील बिंझौल धोखाधड़ी के एक और मामले में फंस गए हैं। यमुना एंक्लेव के मनोज सिंह ने हत्या के प्रयास और मारपीट की धाराओं में दर्ज केस में समझौता कराने के नाम पर 52 लाख रुपये लेने का आरोप लगाया है। दूसरी पार्टी तक रुपये न पहुंचने के बाद मामला खुला। अब SP को शिकायत के बाद चांदनी बाग थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

यमुना एंक्लेव के मनोज सिंह ने बताया कि वह किसान हैं। वर्ष 2012 में उनका किशनपुरा के नीरज और सुताना के मदन के साथ झगड़ा हुआ था, गोलियां चलीं थीं। इस मामले में नीरज की ओर से मनोज सिंह पर हत्या के प्रयास व अन्य धाराओं में केस दर्ज कराया गया। समझौते की बात चली तो संजय कॉलोनी स्थित परशुराम धर्मशाला में पंचायत हुई। पंचायत में मनोज सिंह को निर्दोष माना गया। इस पंचायत में कांग्रेस नेता सुनील बिंझौल भी शामिल था। सुनील बिंझौल ने मनोज के साले आकाश मलिक से मिलकर फैसला कराने के नाम पर 60 लाख रुपये की मांग की और कहा कि पंचायत में सभी लोग उसके हैं। जैसा वह कहेगा वहीं होगा। 52 लाख रुपये में सौदा हो गया। इसके बाद आकाश ने फरवरी 2013 को सुनील बिंझौल के बैंक अकाउंट में 20 लाख रुपये ट्रांसफर कर दिए और 32 लाख रुपये नकद दिये।

हनी ट्रैप का मामला सामने आने पर की पूछताछ
मनोज सिंह ने बताया कि नीरज और मदन ने कोर्ट में उनके पक्ष में गवाही दी थी, जिसके बाद कोर्ट ने उन्हें बरी कर दिया। अब सुनील बिंझौल पर हनी ट्रैप और धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज हुआ तो उन्हें शक हुआ। जिसके बाद नीरज और मदन से समझौते के रूप में दी गई रकम के संबंध में पूछा तो उन्होंने एक भी रुपया न लेने की बात कही। जिसके बाद मामला खुला।

मेहनताना के 1.5 लाख और ले गया
मनोज ने बताया कि 52 लाख रुपये लेने के बाद सुनील बिंझौल ने दोबारा आकाश से संपर्क किया। कहा कि फैसले के 52 लाख को नीरज और मदन के पास चले गए। अब उसका मेहनताना दो। जिसके रूप में 1.5 लाख रुपये और ले लिये।

DSP के बुलाने पर भी नहीं आया
मनोज ने मामले की शिकायत SP से की। SP के आदेश पर DSP हैडक्वार्टर सतीश वत्स ने कई बार सुनील बिंझौल को बुलाया, लेकिन वह पुलिस के पास नहीं पहुंचा। जिसके बाद उन्होंने केस दर्ज कराया।

