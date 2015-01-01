पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिपोर्ट तलब:अधिकारियों-कर्मियों पर पेंडिंग कार्रवाई पकड़ेगी रफ्तार, जांच कहां तक पहुंची, सीएम मनोहर लाल अब खुद करेंगे इसकी समीक्षा

32 मिनट पहले
सीएम मनोहर लाल
  • {मुख्यमंत्री 16 को करेंगे प्रशासनिक सचिवों के साथ कार्रवाई स्तर की समीक्षा

राज्य में अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ सरकार के आदेशों पर कितना पर अमल होता है। इसकी सच्चाई अब सामने आएगी। अधिकारियों पर हुई कार्रवाई को लेकर खुद मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल इसे लेकर प्रशासनिक सचिवों से बातचीत के साथ समीक्षा करने वाले हैं।

ऐसे में अब सरकार ने प्रदेश के सभी विभागों, बोर्ड, निगम, उपक्रम, आयोग, सहकारिता, सोसायटी, प्राधिकरण और विश्वविद्यालय आदि से वह रिकॉर्ड मांग लिया है, जिसमें अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ अंडर रूल-7 और 8 के तहत की गई कार्रवाई और विजिलेंस से संबंधित जानकारी शामिल है।

उनका स्टेटस क्या है, यह जानकारी प्रशासनिक सचिवों, एचओडी, एमडी, सीईओ, कमिश्नर, डीसी, यूनिवर्सिटी के रजिस्ट्रार आदि को 15 नवंबर तक हर हाल में ह्यूमन रिसोर्स मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम (एचआरएमएस) पर अपलोड करानी होगी। सभी से रिपोर्ट तलब की गई है।

कोई कार्रवाई रुकी है तो जल्द पूरी कराई जा सकती है

प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को आदेश दिए कि अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई के जितनें भी मामले हैं, उन्हेंे संबंधित विभागों के नोडल अधिकारियों से यह प्रक्रिया पूरी कराएं। इसके बाद 16 नवंबर को मुख्यमंत्री अपने कैंप ऑफिस में प्रशासनिक सचिवों के साथ रिव्यू मीटिंग करेंगे। ऐसे में माना जा रहा है कि यदि कहीं कोई कार्रवाई किसी वजह से रुकी है तो उसे जल्द पूरा कराया जा सकता है।

