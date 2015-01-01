पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तेज रफ्तार ने ली जान:गाड़ी में टकराने से बचने के चक्कर में पिकअप पलटी; दो साल की बच्ची की मौत; मां-बाप समेत 7 घायल

सिरसा36 मिनट पहले
डबवाली अस्पताल में बच्ची के शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनों को सौंपा दिया गया है।
  • पिकअप की रफ्तार काफी तेज थी, जिस वजह से संतुलन बिगड़ा
  • परिवार राजस्थान नगर पालिका चुनाव में वोट डालने गया था

हरियाणा के सिरसा जिले में डबवाली रोड पर गांव खुइया मलकाना के पास देर रात एक पिकअप पलट गई। हादसे में मां की गोद में सो रही दो साल की बच्ची की जान चली गई है, वहीं सात लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। घायलों में मृत बच्ची के मां-बाप भी शामिल हैं। सभी घायल एक ही परिवार के बताए जा रहे हैं। हादसा सड़क किनारे खड़े वाहन से टकराने से बचने के चक्कर में हुआ। इसका मतलब ये है कि पिकअप की रफ्तार काफी तेज थी, जिस वजह से संतुलन बिगड़ा। हादसे की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और मामला दर्ज कर लिया।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, राजस्थान के भतरपुर जिले के गांव कामा निवासी कर्ण सिंह परिवार के साथ डबवाली की नर्सिंग कालोनी में रहता है। कर्ण परिवार को लेकर नगर पालिका चुनाव में वोट डालने गया था। रात को लौटते समय खुइया मलकाना नहर के पास सड़क पर हादसा हो गया।

हादसे में कर्ण सिंह की दो साल की बेटी सपना की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। कर्ण सिंह व उसकी गर्भवती पत्नी हिना, उसके पिता 64 वर्षीय प्रेमपाल, 70 वर्षीय महिला पठानी, 55 वर्षीय राजो, 20 वर्षीय अजय व 25 वर्षीय आजाद सिंह घायल हो गए। राहगीरों ने एंबुलेंस बुलाकर घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। डबवाली सदर थाना के ASI मदन सिंह ने बताया कि डबवाली अस्पताल में बच्ची के शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनों को सौंपा दिया है।

