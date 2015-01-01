पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • PM Modi Intraction With Chief Ministers On Corona Cases Staus, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Planning Regarding Corona Vaccine

कोविड 19:हरियाणावासियों को कैसे मिलेगी कोरोना वैक्सीन और किसे लगेगा इंजेक्शन, CM मनोहर लाल की जुबानी सुनिए

चंडीगढ़18 मिनट पहले
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कोरोना वैक्सीन और टीकाकरण को लेकर सभी राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों से बातचीत की।
  • एक बार में सभी को वैक्सीन देना संभव नहीं, इसलिए विभिन्न चरणों में दी जाएगी

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को कोरोना वैक्सीन और टीकाकरण को लेकर सभी राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों से बातचीत की। इसके बाद हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने प्रेस वार्ता करके प्रदेशवासियों को ब्रीफिंग दी और कोरोना वैक्सीन संबंधी कई जानकारियां दी। कोरोना वैक्सीन लोगों तक पहुंचाने संबंधी रणनीति भी बताई।

मुख्यमंत्री ने बताया कि एक बार में सभी को वैक्सीन देना संभव नहीं होगा। ऐसे में वैक्सीन चरणों में दी जाएगी। पहले चरण में स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों और जरूरतमंद लोगों को वैक्सीन दी जाएगी। दूसरे चरण में आवश्यक सेवा प्रदाताओं को वैक्सीन दी जाएगी। इसके बाद दो चरण और होंगे, जिसमें आयु के आधार पर वैक्सीन दी जाएगी।

