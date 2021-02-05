पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इसलिए तो नहीं आई थी घर से...:4 दिन पहले ही हॉस्टल आई छात्रा ने फंदा लगाकर की खुदकुशी, पिता बोले- सपने पूरे करने को भेजा था मैंने

अंबाला शहर34 मिनट पहले
मृतका के मोबाइल को कब्जे में ले लिया गया है, ताकि सुसाइड के कारणों का पता लगाया जा सके।
मृतका के मोबाइल को कब्जे में ले लिया गया है, ताकि सुसाइड के कारणों का पता लगाया जा सके।
  • नेहा जब से घर से आई थी, चुपचाप रहती थी और ज्यादातर कमरे में ही रहती थी

4 दिन पहले ही हॉस्टल आई 16 वर्षीय छात्रा ने फंदा लगाकर खुदकूशी कर ली। हरियाणा के अंबाला जिले में यह मामला सामने आया। मृतका कल्पना चावला पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज में फर्स्ट ईयर की छात्रा था। लॉकडाउन के बाद कॉलेज खुले तो वह चार दिन पहले ही हॉस्टल आई थी।

मृतका की पहचान बिहार के नवादा निवासी नेहा कुमारी के रूप में हुई है। उसके पिता ईंट भट्‌ठे पर मजदूरी करते हैं। बेटी के सुसाइड करने की खबर जब उन तक पहुंची तो वे रोते हुए बोले कि मजदूरी करता हूं। बेटी को सपने पूरे के लिए अंबाला शहर भेजा था, लेकिन वो तो दुनिया से ही चली गई।

SHO हमीर सिंह ने बताया कि उन्हें देर रात हॉस्टल रूम में सुसाइड की खबर मिली थी। मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को और मृतका के मोबाइल को कब्जे में ले लिया गया है, ताकि सुसाइड के कारणों का पता लगाया जा सके। उसकी रूममेट जब सोने के लिए आई, तब घटना का पता चला।

रूममेट ने बताया कि नेहा खाना खाने के बाद उससे कमरे की चाबी लेने आई थी। क्योंकि उसे कुछ देर सहेलियों के साथ बैठना था, इसलिए वह नेहा के साथ नहीं गई। कुछ देर बात जब वह सोने गई तो काफी देर खटखटाने के बाद भी नेहा ने दरवाजा नहीं खोला। उसने हॉस्टल वार्डन को बताया।

हॉस्टल वार्डन मौके पर पहुंची और सिक्योरिटी गार्ड को कमरा खुलवाने के लिए कहा। किसी तरह कमरा खोला गया तो देखा कि नेहा फंदे पर लटकी हुई है। रूममेट ने बताया कि नेहा जब से घर से आई थी, चुपचाप रहती थी। वह इले‍क्ट्रॉनिक ट्रेड से डिप्‍लोमा कर रही थी।

