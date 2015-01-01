पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Preparation For Vaccination In Full Swing, 67 Lakhs To Be Vaccinated In First Phase, 2 Days Training Given To Employees

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संकट:वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारी जोरों पर, पहले चरण में 67 लाख को लगेगा टीका, कर्मचारियों को 2 दिन की ट्रेनिंग दी

हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • पहले चरण में 1.90 लाख स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी व 50 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के 58 लाख लोग होंगे शामिल
  • राज्य सरकार ने केंद्र से गंभीर बीमारी वालों को भी पहले चरण में वैक्सीन देने की सिफारिश की

हरियाणा में कोविड-19 की वैक्सीन आने पर होने वाले टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम की तैयारियां जोरों पर हैं। एनएचएम कर्मचारियों को दो दिवसीय ट्रेनिंग भी दे दी गई है। पहले चरण 67 लाख लोगों को टीका लगेगा। इनमें करीब 1.90 लाख सरकारी व प्राइवेट स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी हैं, जो कोरोना मरीजों के इलाज व उनकी जांच में जुटे हैं। इसके अलावा 4.5 लाख फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर हैं। जिनमें नगर निकाय, पुलिस आदि विभागों के कर्मचारी शामिल हैं। 50 साल की उम्र से ऊपर के करीब 58 लाख लोग भी शामिल किए जाएंगे।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के डीजी डॉ. सूरजभान कंबोज का कहना है कि यह अभी अनुमानित आंकड़ा है, जिसे लेकर तैयारी की गई है। राज्य सरकार ने केंद्र से सिफारिश की है कि उन लोगों को भी पहले वैक्सीन दी जानी चाहिए, जिन्हें गंभीर बीमारी है। चाहे उनकी उम्र 50 वर्ष से हो। एमपी-एमएलए को भी पहले चरण में ही वैक्सीन देने का सुझाव दिया गया है।

24 घंटे में 811 नए संक्रमित मिले, 1452 ठीक हुए, 13 लोगों की मौत

प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमण के नए मरीजों की संख्या लगातार घट रही है। बुधवार को 811 नए मरीजों के मुकाबले 1452 ठीक हुए हैं। वहीं, 13 मरीजों की जान गई है। गुड़गांव, पानीपत, हिसार में 2-2, फरीदाबाद, पंचकूला, अम्बाला, करनाल, सोनीपत, झज्जर, फतेहाबाद में 1-1 मरीज की मौत हुई है। अब तक कुल 2,55,644 संक्रमितों में से 2,44,676 (95.70%) ठीक हो चुके हैं। 2775 (1.08%) की मौत हुई है। अब 8193 सक्रिय मरीज रह गए हैं।

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री विज की हालत स्थिर, अभी आईसीयू में रहेंगे

मेदांता में भर्ती गृह एवं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज की हालत स्थिर है। डॉक्टर्स का कहना है कि ऑक्सीजन लेवल को कंट्रोल कर लिया गया है। उन्हें ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट पर रखा गया है। सीटी स्कैन समेत अन्य जांच रिपोर्ट संतोषजनक है। उन्होंने अच्छी नींद ली व भोजन भी किया। अभी कुछ दिन आईसीयू में रखा जा सकता है। डाॅक्टर्स की टीम निगरानी कर रही है।

भारत बायोटेक को ट्रायल के लिए नहीं मिल रहे वॉलंटियर, सिर्फ 200 लोगों ने हामी भरी

आईसीएमआर के साथ मिलकर स्वदेशी कोरोना वैक्सीन बना रही फार्मा कंपनी भारत बायोटेक की ‘कोवैक्सीन’ को वॉलंटियर की कमी पड़ रही है। एम्स ने बताया कि तीसरे चरण के ट्रायल के लिए 70 से 80% लोग मना कर रहे हैं। डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि जब ट्रायल शुरू हुआ था तो हमें 100 लोगों की जरूरत थी। तब 4500 लोगों ने फार्म भरा था। दूसरे चरण में हमें 50 लोग चाहिए थे, तब 4000 लोग सामने आए। अब तीसरे चरण के लिए हमें 1500 से 2000 वॉलंटियर की जरूरत है, जबकि इसके लिए महज 200 लोगों ने ही हामी भरी है। एम्स में सामुदायिक चिकित्सा विभाग के प्रोफेसर डॉ. संजय राय ने कहा शायद ऐसा इसलिए हो रहा है कि लोग सोच रहे हैं कि अब तो सबके लिए टीका आ रहा है, तो हम वॉलंटियर क्यों बनें।

स्वदेशी ‘कोवैक्सीन’ पहले चरण के ट्रायल में सुरक्षित

‘कोवैक्सीन’ के पहले दौर के परीक्षण के नतीजे सामने आ गए हैं। साइंस जर्नल मेड-आर्काइव में दावा किया है ‘कोवैक्सीन’ पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित व असरदार है। कोई गंभीर दुष्प्रभाव भी नहीं दिखे हैं। वॉलंटियर्स को माइल्ड साइड-इफेक्ट्स हुए। वैक्सीन को 2 से 8 डिग्री के बीच स्टोर कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें