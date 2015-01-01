पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Preparation Of Congress's No Confidence Motion Against The Government, Will Surround Agricultural Laws

कांग्रेस विधायक दल की मीटिंग:सरकार के खिलाफ कांग्रेस की अविश्वास प्रस्ताव की तैयारी, कृषि कानूनों पर घेरेंगे

हरियाणा28 मिनट पहले
केंद्र सरकार के तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ कांग्रेस सरकार को घेरने की पूरी तैयारी कर रही है, जहां विधानसभा के बाहर किसानों का समर्थन किया जा रहा है। वहीं, आगामी बजट सत्र में इस मामले पर कांग्रेसी विधायकों ने भाजपा-जजपा गठबंधन सरकार के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाने की तैयारी कर ली है। मंगलवार शाम को चंडीगढ़ में नेता प्रतिपक्ष भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्‌डा के आवास पर हुई विधायक दल की मीटिंग में विधायक बीबी बतरा ने सरकार के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाने का प्रस्ताव रखा, जिसका सभी ने समर्थन किया।

अब विधायकों की ड्यूटी लगाई जाएगी कि कौन क्या करेगा। यानी पूरी रिसर्च करेंगे। फरवरी में संभावित बजट सत्र से पहले पहले कांग्रेस विधायक दल की मीटिंग जनवरी में होगी, जिसमें इस प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा करेंगे। कांग्रेस ने तय किया सरकार को हर मोर्चे पर घेरा जाएगा। हर मंच पर इन मुद्दों को उठाया जाएगा। हुड्‌डा ने कहा कि बीजेपी-जेजेपी गठबंधन को सत्ता से बाहर करने तक उनका ये आंदोलन जारी रहेगा।

बैठक में 13 दिसंबर को गोहाना में कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन में जनता व प्रदेशवासियों का आभार जताने का निर्णय लिया है। दूसरी ओर हरियाणा कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कुमारी सैलजा ने किसानों की गिरफ्तारियों को लेकर सरकार को तानाशाही बताया है। डरी हुई सरकार द्वारा किसानों की गिरफ्तारी करवाना गलत है। क्या अब किसान अपने हक के लिए शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से आवाज भी नहीं उठा सकते।

सरकार गिरफ्तार किसान नेताओं को रिहा करे: हुड्‌डा
कांग्रेस विधायक दल की मीटिंग के बाद भूपेंद्र हुड्‌डा ने किसान नेताओं की गिरफ्तारी को गलत बताया। सरकार जल्द गिरफ्तार नेताओं को रिहा करे। हुड्डा ने किसान आंदोलन के पूर्ण समर्थन का ऐलान किया। कांग्रेस अगले विस सत्र में एपीएमसी एक्ट (कृषि उत्पाद मार्केट कमेटी कानून) में संशोधन का प्रस्ताव लेकर आएगी। सत्र से एक माह पहले एमएसपी की गारंटी देने और एमएसपी से कम रेट पर फसल की खरीद करने वाले को सज़ा के प्रावधान वाला प्रस्ताव भेज दिया जाएगा।

इधर, दीपेंद्र बोले- सरकार छीन रही किसानों के अधिकार
राज्यसभा सांसद दीपेंद्र हुड्डा ने तीन नए कृषि कानूनों का विरोध कर रहे किसानों की गिरफ्तारी की कठोर शब्दों में निंदा की है। उन्होंने ने किसानों की मांगों का समर्थन किया। आंदोलन किसानों का संवैधानिक अधिकार है। सरकार उनके इस अधिकार को छीनने का काम कर रही है। पूरे हरियाणा से किसान नेताओं को हिरासत में लेने की खबरें आ रही है। शांतिपूर्ण किसान आंदोलन को दबाना तानाशाही है। कई किसान नेताओं के घर छापेमारी और धरपकड़ की जा रही है।

एक्सपर्ट-व्यू : हरियाणा विधानसभा के एडिशनल सेक्रेट्री रहे रामनारायण यादव ने कहा कि अविश्वास प्रस्ताव का हाउस में कोई भी एक विधायक नोटिस दे सकता है। इसके बाद स्पीकर पर निर्भर करता है कि वे उसे स्वीकार करते हैं या नहीं। यदि स्वीकार करते हैं तो प्रस्ताव के पक्ष में 18 विधायकों का समर्थन जरूरी होता है। समर्थन मिलने के बाद स्पीकर दस दिन में बहस और वोटिंग का समय तय करते हैं। हरियाणा में अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पास कराने के लिए 46 विधायकों का समर्थन जरूरी है।

