पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Preparing To Call All The Students In 9th 12th School, The Education Department Board Will Contact The Guardian Of Every Student Of Classes

एजुकेशन अपडेट:9वीं-12वीं में सभी स्टूडेंट्स को स्कूल बुलाने की तैयारी, शिक्षा विभाग बोर्ड कक्षाओं के हर छात्र के अभिभावक से करेगा संपर्क

हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • 6 माह बाद राजकीय स्कूलों में पहुंचे 86 हजार विद्यार्थी

लॉकडाउन खुलने के बाद प्रदेश के राजकीय स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ने लगी है। 2 नवंबर को सरकार ने 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा तक विद्यार्थियों के लिए स्कूलों को खोला है। 3 नवंबर को प्रदेश के राजकीय स्कूलों में करीब 86,759 विद्यार्थी पहुंचे, जबकि 31 अक्टूबर तक राजकीय स्कूलों में यह आंकड़ा 48 हजार ही पहुंच पाया था।

शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि यह आंकड़ा अब धीरे-धीरे बढ़ सकता है। यदि हाजिरी बढ़ती गई तो छठी से आठवीं कक्षा तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए भी स्कूलों के दरवाजे जल्द खुल सकते हैं। करनाल में 21 फीसदी विद्यार्थी स्कूलों में पहुंचे हैं, जबकि शिक्षा मंत्री के जिले यमुनानगर में सबसे कम 14 फीसदी बच्चों की हाजिरी रही।

शिक्षा विभाग स्कूल मैनेजमेंट कमेटी अब बोर्ड परीक्षा देने वाले विद्यार्थियों को फोन कर संपर्क करेगी, ताकि स्कूलों में विद्यार्थी अधिक संख्या में पहुंच सके। बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा तक अगले एक सप्ताह तक 2.5 विद्यार्थियों तक पहुंच सकती है। सबसे खास बात यह है कि शिक्षा विभाग योजना बना रहा है कि विद्यार्थियों का सिलेबस जल्द पूरा कराया जाए। विभाग चाहता है कि ऑनलाइन की बजाए विद्यार्थी स्कूल में पहुंचे, ताकि इससे पढ़ाई का स्तर और बेहतर हो सके।

सभी टीचर ड्यूटी पर बुलाए

9वीं से 12वीं को पढ़ाने वाले सभी शिक्षकों को ड्यूटी पर बुलाया है, क्योंकि बबल्स के अंदर ज्यादा से ज्यादा सेक्सन छोटे हो गए हैं। अब तक 50 फीसदी टीचर्स ही रोटेशन सिस्टम के तहत स्कूलों में ड्यूटी दे रहे थे।

कुल 6.10 लाख विद्यार्थी

सरकारी स्कूलों में 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा तक करीब 6.10 विद्यार्थियों ने एडमिशन लिया है। इन विद्यार्थियों की हाजिरी समुचित रहती है तो विभाग इसी माह के आखिरी सप्ताह तक छठी से 8वीं के लिए स्कूल खोल सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें