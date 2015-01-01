पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तनाव ने ले ली जान:पानीपत के प्रॉपर्टी डीलर ने खुद को गोली से उड़ाया; लॉकडाउन में घाटे के कारण दी जान

पानीपत6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हरपाल सिंह का फाइल फोटो। अरविंद
  • समालखा की घटना, मार्केट कमेटी का चेयरमैन भी रहा
  • दिमागी रूप से डिस्टर्ब बेटा बोला- मैंने मारी पिता को गोली

कोरोना काल में लॉकडाउन के कारण प्रॉपर्टी में घाटे के बाद समालखा के प्रॉपर्टी डीलर ने खुद को लाइसेंसी रिवाल्वर से गोली मार ली। परिजन उन्हें लेकर सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचे, जहां चिकित्सकों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। वहीं, मृतक के बेटे शुभम् ने लोगों से पिता को गोली मारने की बात कही है। हालांकि परिजनों ने पुलिस को सुसाइड की शिकायत दी है। पुलिस उसी के आधार पर कार्रवाई कर रही है।

मूलरूप से जोरासी गांव के हरपाल सिंह समालखा की पंचवटी कॉलोनी में रहते थे। वह मार्केट कमेटी के पूर्व चेयरमैन रहे हैं। समालखा पुलिस के अनुसार चेयरमैन पद जाने के बाद हरपाल सिंह प्रॉपर्टी का काम करने लगे। लॉकडाउन में काम बंद हो गया। जिससे वह तनाव में रहने लगे। सोमवार रात करीब 12:30 बजे हरपाल ने अपने कमरे में लाइसेंसी रिवाल्वर से खुद को गोली मार ली। गोली की आवाज सुनकर परिजनों की नींद खुली। कमरे में जाकर देखा तो हरपाल लहूलुहान हालत में पड़े थे। परिजन उन्हें लेकर सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचे, लेकिन तब तक उनकी मौत हो चुकी थी।

बेटा बोला- मैने मारी है पिता को गोली
हरपाल सिंह का 23 साल का बेटा शुभम् है। शुभम् चार बहनों का इकलौता भाई है और दिमागी रूप से कुछ कमजोर है। घटना के बाद शुभम् ने लोगों से कहा कि मेरे पिता तो 9 साल पहले मर चुके हैं। मेरे पिता में राहू-केतू की आत्मा घूम रही थी। उसे ही गोली मारी है।

दो गोली लगने से उठ रहे सवाल
पोस्टमार्टम में हरपाल के सिर में दो गोली लगी मिली हैं। अब सवाल यह उठता है कि आत्महत्या करने वाला एक ही गोली मारता है। परिजनों ने हरपाल के सुसाइड करने की शिकायत पुलिस को दी है। पुलिस ने भी परिजनों की शिकायत के अनुसार ही कार्रवाई करने की बात कही है।

