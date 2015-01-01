पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Punjab Haryana Highcourt: Ompraksh chautala Can Not Get Teja Khera Farm House For Marriage Of grandchildren

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई:पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ओम प्रकाश चौटाला को झटका, नहीं मिलेगी पोतों की शादी के लिए तेजाखेड़ा की कोठी

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हरियाणा के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ओमप्रकाश चौटाला।
  • एन्फोर्समेंट डायरेक्टोरेट अपीलय ट्रिब्यूनल 18 नवंबर को ईडी को आदेश दिया था-सील की गई कोठी सौंपने का आदेश
  • ईडी ने दोबारा हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर करके इस आदेश को रद्द करने की मांग की
  • जस्टिस दया चौधरी और जस्टिस मीनाक्षी आई मेहता की बैंच ने आदेश को रद्द किया

पांच बार हरियाणा का मुख्यमंत्री रहे ओमप्रकाश चौटाला को सोमवार को पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट से झटका मिला है। हाईकोर्ट की जस्टिस दया चौधरी और जस्टिस मीनाक्षी आई मेहता पर आधारित बैंच ने एन्फोर्समेंट डायरेक्टोरेट अपीलय ट्रिब्यूनल के चौटाला को कोठी देने के आदेश को रद्द कर दिया। अब चौटाला को अपने पोतों की शादी के लिए तेजाखेड़ा फार्म हाउस से जुड़़ी कोठी नहीं मिलेगी।

अपीलय ट्रिब्यूनल ने ओमप्रकाश चौटाला को सिरसा जिले के गांव तेजाखेड़ा स्थित फार्म हाउस में बनी कोठी में उनके पोतों की शादी की अनुमति दी थी। अपीलय ट्रिब्यूनल ने 18 नवंबर को ईडी को आदेश दिया था कि वह सील की गई कोठी को 23 नवम्बर तक ओम प्रकाश चौटाला को सौंप दें। इसके खिलाफ ईडी ने दोबारा हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर करके इस आदेश को रद्द करने की मांग की।

सुनवाई के दौरान प्रवर्तन निदेशालय के वकील अरविंद मौदगिल ने बेंच को बताया कि सेक्शन 3 के अनुसार सील की गई संपति को डी सील कर उसके प्रयोग करने का कोई प्रावधान नहीं है। अवैध धन से बनी संपत्ति को सील करने के बाद प्रयोग करने की इजाजत देने से इस एक्ट का कोई औचित्य नहीं रहेगा। मौदगिल ने बहस के दौरान कहा कि अगर ऐसा होता है तो कल विजय माल्या अपनी जब्त किए हुए अपने प्लेन व बार कुछ दिन के लिए प्रयोग की इजाजत मांगेगा व नीरव मोदी अपने डायमंड व संपति भी मांग सकता है। बैंच को बताया गया पिछले साल ओमप्रकाश चौटाला की तेजाखेड़ा स्थित फार्म हाउस में बनी कोठी को प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने अटैच कर लिया था। नवंबर माह के अंतिम सप्ताह में ओमप्रकाश चौटाला के दो पौत्रों करण चौटाला व अर्जुन चौटाला के विवाह हैं। दोनों अभय सिंह चौटाला के पुत्र हैं। इसके लिए ओमप्रकाश चौटाला की तरफ से अटैच तेजाखेड़ा स्थित फार्म हाउस में बनी कोठी को विवाह के लिए प्रयोग करने की मांग की गई।

इससे पहले भी अपीलय ट्रिब्यूनल ने आदेश जारी किया था, जिसे 17 नवंबर को हाईकोर्ट ने रद्द कर नए सिरे से सुनवाई करने का आदेश दिया था। 18 नवंबर को फिर अपीलय ट्रिब्यूनल ने कोठी चौटाला को सौंपने के आदेश दे दिए। इडी के वकील की दलील सुनने के बाद हाईकोर्ट ने ईडी की मांग स्वीकार करते हुए अपीलय ट्रिब्यूनल के आदेश को रद्द कर दिया। ओम प्रकाश चौटाला की मांग पर प्रवर्तन निदेशालय अपीलय ट्रिब्यूनल, अर्थशोधन निवारण अधिनियम दिल्ली ने एक आदेश जारी कर प्रवर्तन निदेशालय को निर्देश दिया था कि वह विवाह के लिए तेजाखेड़ा स्थित फार्म हाउस में बनी कोठी चौटाला को दे। चौटाला परिवार 7 दिसंबर को यह कोठी दोबारा प्रवर्तन निदेशालय को वापस कर देगा।

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने अपीलय ट्रिब्यूनल के आदेश को रद्द करने की मांग करते हुए कहा कि था, जब प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने किसी संपत्ति को अटैच किया हुआ हो और ट्रायल जारी हो तो कैसे संपति को छोड़ा जा सकता है। प्रापर्टी प्रिवेंशन ऑफ मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग एक्ट 2002 की धारा 8 (4) के तहत यह संपति प्रवर्तन निदेशालय के कब्जे में है। भ्रष्टाचार का मामला प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने कन्फर्म कर दिया है। ऐसे में किसी अटैच संपत्ति आरोपी को नहीं दी जा सकती।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमहाराष्ट्र में एंट्री से पहले दिल्ली, राजस्थान, गोवा और गुजरात से आने वालों को दिखानी होगी कोरोना निगेटिव रिपोर्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें