गोल्डन एरो स्क्वाड्रन की ताकत में इजाफा:लगातार 7 हजार किमी उड़कर जामनगर पहुंचेगी राफेल की दूसरी खेप, तैनात अंबाला में ही होगी

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • 4 व 5 नवंबर को 3 और रफाल भारत पहुंचेंगे

अम्बाला एयरफोर्स स्टेशन में राफेल विमानों की गोल्डन एरो स्क्वाड्रन की ताकत में और इजाफा होने वाला है। 4 व 5 नवंबर को 3 और राफेल विमान देश में लैंड करेंगे। यह तीनों राफेल फ्रांस से उड़ान भरकर सीधे भारत आएंगे। इन्हें अम्बाला एयरफोर्स में तैनात किया जाएगा। 29 जुलाई को 5 राफेल 10 सितंबर को एयरफोर्स में शामिल किए गए थे।

नए विमानों के आने के बाद गोल्डन एरो स्क्वाड्रन में 8 राफेल शामिल हो जाएंगे जिससे स्क्वाड्रन की ताकत में इजाफा होगा। नए राफेलविमान फ्रांस से देश तक 7 हजार किमी का सफर तय करेंगे और इन्हें नॉन स्टॉप उड़ाने के लिए फ्रांस एयरफोर्स द्वारा ही मिड एयर रिफ्यूल भी किया जाएगा। देश में पहले विमानों को जामनगर एयरबेस पर लैंड कराने की योजना है। इसके बाद अम्बाला एयरफोर्स स्टेशन पर लाया जाएगा। यहां कुल 18 राफेलविमान शामिल होंगे।

