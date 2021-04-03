पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:प्रदेश में बारिश-ओले, पारा 7 डिग्री गिरा, शिमला में दो फीट बर्फबारी

राजधानी हरियाणा2 घंटे पहले
शिमला का रिज मैदान। - Dainik Bhaskar
शिमला का रिज मैदान।
  • रात से सिर्फ 1.90 कम रह गया दिन का पारा, अम्बाला में 14.10, रोहतक में 15.30 पर आया
  • आज दोपहर तक साफ होगा मौसम, 6 व 7 को धुंध छाएगी, रात का पारा 50 तक कम होगा

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर से गुरुवार को प्रदेश में बारिश हुई। 10 किमी. प्रति घंटे की गति से शीतलहर चली। अम्बाला में सर्वाधिक 23 मिलीमीटर बारिश रिकॉर्ड की गई। रोहतक, जींद, कैथल, हिसार समेत कई जिलों में हल्की ओलावृष्टि हुई। दिन के तापमान में 7 डिग्री तक गिरावट आई। रोहतक में यह रात के पारे से सिर्फ 1.9 डिग्री कम रह गया।

वहां दिन का पारा 13.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से 7 डिग्री कम है। रात का पारा 15.3 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया, जो सामान्य से 5 डिग्री ज्यादा है। अम्बाला में दिन का पारा 14.1 डिग्री पर आ गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, शुक्रवार दोपहर तक मौसम साफ हो जाएगा। 6-7 फरवरी को सुबह धुंध छाएगी।

रात का पारा 5 डिग्री तक कम होगा। पहाड़ों से मैदानों की ओर ठंडी हवाएं चलेंगी। 1 जनवरी से 4 फरवरी तक 22.4 मिमी. बारिश हो चुकी है। इस अवधि में 15.5 मिमी. बारिश सामान्य मानी जाती है। यानी सामान्य से 44.5% अधिक बारिश हुई है। उधर, शिमला में करीब 2 फीट बर्फबारी हुई है।

हिमाचल प्रदेश की राजधानी में 19 साल बाद इतनी बर्फबारी

शिमला | हिमाचल की राजधानी शिमला में गुरुवार को साल की पहली बर्फबारी ने 19 साल का रिकाॅर्ड ताेड़ दिया। देर शाम तक 50 सेंटीमीटर बर्फ गिर चुकी थी। बर्फबारी का सिलसिला जारी था। इससे पहले 12 फरवरी 2002 काे शिमला में 54.1 सेमी बर्फ गिरी थी। सबसे ज्यादा बर्फबारी 1990 में हुई थी जब करीब 150 सेंटीमीटर यानी 10 फीट तक बर्फबारी हुई थी। शिमला के अलावा साेलन, सिरमाैर, किन्नाैर, कुल्लू, चंबा और लाहाैल स्पीति में भी भारी हिमपात हुआ है।

बारिश का इफेक्ट: एक सिंचाई का काम चला, बीमारियां धुलीं

बारिश से फसलों को सीधे तौर पर लाभ है। जहां अच्छी बरसात हुई है, वहां एक सिंचाई का काम चल जाएगा। बीमारियां भी धुल गईं। 25.20 लाख हेक्टेयर में खड़ी रबी की प्रमुख फसल गेहूं को सबसे ज्यादा लाभ मिलेगा। गेहूं के जिस खेत की सिंचाई की हुई थी, वहां कई जगह फसल गिर गई है। हालांकि, इससे ज्यादा नुकसान नहीं है, क्योंकि यह फसल उठ जाएगी। कृषि विभाग को 125 लाख टन से अधिक उत्पादन की उम्मीद है। गेहूं अनुसंधान निदेशालय करनाल के निदेशक डॉ. जीपी सिंह के अनुसार, अगर रात का पारा ज्यादा नहीं बढ़ता है तो अच्छी पैदावार होगी।

आगे? फरवरी अंत तक ठंड बनी रहेगी

मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि बारिश के बाद ठंड का दौर फिर से लौटेगा। फरवरी में दो पश्चिमी विक्षोभ और असर दिखा सकते हैं। इससे पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी और मैदानों में बारिश हो सकती है। इससे फरवरी अंत तक ठंडक बनी रहेगी।

