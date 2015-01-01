पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुखद:36 घंटे बाद, 4 किमी दूर मिला राजेश शर्मा का शव, पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा की तलाश जारी

पानीपत15 मिनट पहले
सिविल अस्पताल पहुंची राजेश शर्मा की डेड बॉडी। फोटो : नवीन मिश्रा
  • नारायणा गांव के पास झाड़ियों में उलझा हुआ था शव, सिविल अस्पताल लाया गया

बिंझौल नहर में कूदे पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा को बचाने के प्रयास में जान गंवाने वाले राजेश शर्मा का शव शुक्रवार दोपहर करीब 2:15 बजे नारायणा गांव के पास मिला है। नारायणा गांव बिंझौल नहर पुल से करीब चार किलोमीटर दूर है। अब गोताखोर हरीश शर्मा की तलाश में जुटे हुए हैं।

पूर्व हरीश शर्मा प्रकरण में SIT को पहला सुबूत हाथ लग गया है। शुक्रवार सुबह सात बजे से सर्च अभियान में जुटी 32 गोताखोरों की दो टीमों में दोपहर करीब 2:15 बजे नारायणा गांव के पास नहर से राजेश शर्मा का शव बरामद किया है। किशनपुरा निवासी राजेश शर्मा डिपो एसोसिएशन के पूर्व प्रधान रह चुके हैं। नहर में कूदने से पहली रात को हरीश शर्मा अपने दोस्त राजेश शर्मा के घर ही रुके थे। हरीश शर्मा द्वारा अपने भाई सतीश शर्मा को नहर में कूदने की सूचना देने के बाद राजेश शर्मा तहसील कैंप के सोनू सलूजा के साथ कार से बिंझौल नहर पहुंचे थे।

जब वह दोनों नहर पर पहुंचे तो हरीश शर्मा नहर में कूदने के लिए तैयार अंडर वीयर में नहर किनारे खड़े थे। जैसे ही राजेश और सोनू उनके पास पहुंचे तो उन्होंने नहर में छलांग लगा दी। उनके पीछे ही राजेश शर्मा कूद गए। तैरना न आने के कारण राजेश शर्मा मौके पर ही डूब गए। अब राजेश शर्मा के शव को सिविल अस्पताल लाया गया है। जहां परिजनों और परिचितों के साथ भाजपाइयों को जमावड़ा लगा हुआ है। गोताखोर अब हरीश शर्मा की तलाश में लगे हैं।

