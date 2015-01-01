पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फरीदाबाद पुलिस की बड़ी कामयाबी:दुष्कर्म के मामले में सजायाफ्ता ने हाईकोर्ट से जमानत हासिल की, फिर 15 साल से चल रहा था फरार

फरीदाबाद33 मिनट पहले
फरीदाबाद पुलिस की गिरफ्त में 15 साल बाद काबू आया दुष्कर्म के मामले का बेल जम्पर।
  • नंगला एन्क्लेव, बढ़ाना चौक एनआईटी फरीदाबाद का रहने वाला है आरोपी साकिर खान पुत्र बन्नू खान
  • 1998 में 5 साल की कैद के बाद हाईकोर्ट से मिली थी जमानत, अब पलवल के उटावड़ से आया पकड़ में

फरीदाबाद पुलिस ने दुष्कर्म के मामले में 15 साल से फरार चल रहे आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक स्थानीय स्तर पर 5 साल की कैद के बाद आरोपी ने हाईकोर्ट से जमानत पाई और फिर उसके बाद कभी जेल नहीं पहुंचा। अब गुप्त सूचना पर उसे पलवल से काबू करके फरीदाबाद लाया गया और फिर कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। कोर्ट ने आरोपी को जेल भेज दिया है।

आरोपी साकिर खान पुत्र बन्नू खान, नंगला एन्क्लेव, बढ़ाना चौक एनआईटी फरीदाबाद का रहने वाला है। इस बारे में पुलिस थाना सारन प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर शैफुद्दीन ने बताया कि वर्ष 1998 में साकिर के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया गया था। उस वक्त यह क्षेत्र थाना एनआईटी में पड़ता था, लेकिन अब थाना सारन में है। पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि इस मामले में साकिर को 5 साल की सजा हुई थी। इसके बाद पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में अर्जी लगाई तो उसे जमानत मिल गई थी। इसके बाद वह जेल वापस नहीं गया।

पिछले 15 साल से फरार चल रहे इस शख्स के खिलाफ फरीदाबाद की अदालत से रि-अरेस्ट वारंट भी जारी किए जा चुके थे। बीते दिन पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि आरोपी पलवल जिले के उटावड़ गांव में छिपा हुआ है। थाना सारन प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर शैफुद्दीन, पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी सब- इंस्पेक्टर सुरेंद्र और उनकी टीम ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद साकिर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। फरीदाबाद लाए जाने के बाद सोमवार को उसे कोर्ट में पेश किया गया तो वहां से उसे नीमका स्थित जिला जेल भेज दिया गया है।

