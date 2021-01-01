पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Republic Day Haryana Celebrations Effect Of Farmer Movement Along With Corona, CM Hoisted The Tricolor In Panchkula Instead Of Panipat

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना के साथ किसान आंदोलन का असर:हरियाणा के CM खट्‌टर ने पानीपत के तय कार्यक्रम को छोड़कर पंचकूला में फहराया तिरंगा

रोहतक/पंचकूला10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पंचकूला में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में राष्‍ट्रीय ध्‍वज फहराते मुख्‍यमंत्री मनोहर लाल। - Dainik Bhaskar
पंचकूला में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में राष्‍ट्रीय ध्‍वज फहराते मुख्‍यमंत्री मनोहर लाल।
  • रोहतक के कार्यक्रम में आम जनता को नहीं मिला प्रवेश

देशभर के साथ हरियाणा में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोहों की धूम है। हरियाणा में गणतंत्र दिवस महोत्सव पर कोरोना के साथ-साथ किसान आंदोलन का असर साफ दिखाई दिया। मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्‌टर का पानीपत में ध्व्जारोहण का कार्यक्रम तय था, किसानों के हंगामे की आशंका के चलते उनका कार्यक्रम बदलकर पंचकूला में कर दिया गया। हालांकि, किसान संगठनों ने गणतंत्र दिवस के कार्यक्रम में खलल डालने से मना कर दिया था।

यमुनानगर में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में परेड का निरीक्षण करते बिजली मंत्री रणजीत सिंह चौटाला।
यमुनानगर में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में परेड का निरीक्षण करते बिजली मंत्री रणजीत सिंह चौटाला।
  • चंडीगढ़ में राजभवन पर राज्‍यपाल सत्‍यदेव नारायण आर्य ने राष्‍ट्रीय ध्‍वज फहराया। समारोह के मद्देनजर सुरक्षा के बेहद कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं। समारोह स्‍थलों और इसके आसपास पुलिस के जवान तैनात हैं।
  • कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय के खेल प्रांगण में आयोजित गणतंत्र दिवस कार्यक्रम में विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता पहुंचे। सबसे पहले उन्होंने परेड की सलामी ली इसके बाद ध्वजारोहण किया।
  • फतेहाबाद में जिला मुख्यालय पर हुए गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में उपायुक्त डॉ. नरहरि सिंह बांगड़ ने ध्वजारोहण किया। मुख्य कार्यक्रम पुलिस लाइन में हुआ। इसके अलावा टोहाना व रतिया में भी उपमंडल स्तर पर समारोह हुए।
  • नारनौल में हरियाणा विधानसभा के उपाध्यक्ष रणबीर गंगवा ने गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर स्थानीय पुलिस लाइन में तिरंगा झंडा फहराया। इस दौरान सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए थे। बाद में विभिन्न विभागों की झांकी निकली गई।
  • यमुनानगर में राज्‍य के बिजली एवं जेल मंत्री रणजीत सिंह चौटाला ने राष्‍ट्रीय ध्‍वज फहराया और परेड की सलामी ली। समारोह स्थल के चारों तरफ भारी पुलिस बल तैनात है और बिना चेकिंग के किसी भी वाहन की एंट्री नहीं दी जा रही है।
यमुनानगर में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में कार्यक्रम पेश करते विद्यार्थी।
यमुनानगर में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में कार्यक्रम पेश करते विद्यार्थी।
  • करनाल में जिला स्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में राज्य के सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. बनवारी लाल ने राष्‍ट्रीय ध्‍वज फहराया। एनडीआरआइ परिसर में आयोजित गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में उन्हाेंने परेड की सलामी ली। इस दौरान मेयर रेणु बाला गुप्ता, मुख्यमंत्री के विधानसभा प्रतिनिधि संजय बठला सहित पुलिस प्रशासन के प्रमुख अधिकारी भी उपस्थित रहे।
  • रोहतक में पहले कृषि मंत्री जेपी दलाल का कार्यक्रम था लेकिन सोमवार को जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से सूचना दी गई कि कृषि मंत्री रोहतक में ध्वजारोहण नहीं करेंगे। अब जिला उपायुक्त कैप्टन मनोज कुमार राष्ट्रीय पर्व पर ध्वजारोहण किया।
रोहतक के राजीव गांधी खेल स्टेडियम में समारोह के दौरान कड़ी सुरक्षा में तैनात पुलिस जवान।
रोहतक के राजीव गांधी खेल स्टेडियम में समारोह के दौरान कड़ी सुरक्षा में तैनात पुलिस जवान।

आम जनता को नहीं मिला प्रवेश

रोहतक में किसान आंदोलन को देखते हुए समारोह स्थल पर आम जनता का प्रवेश बंद किया गया है । केवल समारोह में प्रस्तुति देने वाले स्कूली छात्र-छात्राएं, सरकारी कर्मचारी व जिन्हें सम्मानित किया जाना है, उन्हीं लोगों को समारोहस्थल पर जाने की अनुमति है। मुख्य गेट पर भारी पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरिपब्लिक डे परेड में राफेल ने पहली बार उड़ान भरी, बांग्लादेश की सैन्य टुकड़ी भी पहली बार शामिल हुई - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser