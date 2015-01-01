पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Rewari, Hisar And Narnaul Colder Than Shimla Manali Due To Cold Wave, Record Cold On Day Four, Mercury Was 5.6 Degrees

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ठंड:शीतलहर से शिमला-मनाली से भी ठंडे हुए रेवाड़ी, हिसार व नारनौल, प्रदेश में चौथे दिन भी रिकॉर्ड ठंड, पारा 5.6 डिग्री रहा

राजधानी हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
-7.40 वाली सर्दी के जबड़े में गुलमर्ग

पहाड़ों पर रुक-रुक कर हो रही भारी बर्फबारी के कारण हरियाणा शीतलहर की चपेट में है। सोमवार को भी कई जिलों में रात का तापमान 6 डिग्री से नीचे रहा। रेवाड़ी में यह 5.6 और हिसार में 5.9 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से 6 डिग्री कम है।

यह नवंबर माह में 11 साल में सबसे कम है। इससे पहले साल 2009 में 29 नवंबर को करनाल में तापमान 5.1 डिग्री रहा है। हालांकि, हिसार में 29 नवंबर 1962 को 2.5 डिग्री रहा था, जो अब तक रिकॉर्ड है।

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, रेवाड़ी, हिसार व नारनौल जिले हिमाचल के शिमला व मनाली से भी से ठंडे रहे। शिमला में पारा 7.1 व मनाली में 6.2 डिग्री रहा। कश्मीर के गुलमर्ग में माइनस 7.4 डिग्री पारा रहा। गुलमर्ग में 4 इंच व पहलगाम में 10 इंच ताजा बर्फबारी हुई। 270 किमी लंबे श्रीनगर-जम्मू और श्रीनगर-लेह मार्ग बंद हो गए।

आगे क्या: 25 को उत्तर हरियाणा में कहीं-कहीं बूंदाबांदी के आसार

एचएयू के मौसम विभाग के अध्यक्ष डॉ. एमएल खीचड़ के अनुसार, 25 नवंबर को हरियाणा के उत्तरी हिस्से में कहीं-कहीं बूंदाबांदी के आसार हैं। बादल छाने से रात का पारा 2 से 4 डिग्री तक बढ़ सकता है। 26 नवंबर के बाद फिर से ठंड बढ़ सकती है। दिन का पारा भी गिरेगा।

मौसम विभाग ने पर्वतीय व उच्च पर्वतीय इलाकों शिमला, मंडी, कुल्लू, चंबा, लाहौल-स्पीति, किन्नौर, सिरमौर के ऊंचे क्षेत्रों में 25 नवम्बर को भारी बारिश व बर्फबारी का येलो अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। 26 तक मौसम खराब रह सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें