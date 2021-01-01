पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन का 70वां दिन:सड़क का हंगामा संसद तक पहुंचा, विपक्ष ने कहा- हम फिर से ब्रिटिश काल में जा रहे

कुंडली बॉर्डर, नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
धारा-144 की सूचना वाले पाेस्टर के सामने सड़क पर टिकैत ने किया भाेजन। - Dainik Bhaskar
धारा-144 की सूचना वाले पाेस्टर के सामने सड़क पर टिकैत ने किया भाेजन।
  • विपक्ष ने दोनों सदन ठप किए, किसानों के मुद्दों पर चर्चा की मांग
  • कृषि मंत्री बोले- संसद के अंदर और बाहर चर्चा को तैयार

दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों की लड़ाई संसद तक पहुंच गई। मंगलवार काे राज्यसभा और लोकसभा में विपक्षी दलों ने किसानों के मुद्दों पर चर्चा कराने की मांग को लेकर ‘जय जवान जय किसान’ के नारे लगाए। कृषि कानून वापस लेने की आवाज भी उठाई। इसके चलते दोनों सदनों की कार्यवाही ठीक से नहीं चल सकी। राज्यसभा में कार्यवाही शुरू होते ही हंगामा हुआ।

मंगलवार को संसद में किसानों के समर्थन में विपक्षी सांसदों ने प्रदर्शन किया।
मंगलवार को संसद में किसानों के समर्थन में विपक्षी सांसदों ने प्रदर्शन किया।

तीन बार कार्यवाही स्थगित हुई। विपक्षी दल कामकाज रोककर कृषि कानूनाें और किसानाें की मांग के मुद्दे पर चर्चा की मांग कर रहे थे। इसे सभापति एम वेंकैया नायडू ने नामंजूर कर दिया, लेकिन विपक्षी हंगामा करते रहे। ऐसे में नायडू ने कार्यवाही बुधवार तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी।

विपक्ष ने इसी मांग को लेकर लाेकसभा में भी हंगामा किया। कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने कहा कि आंदोलन में 150 से ज्यादा किसानों की जान चली गई। लगता है कि हम ब्रिटिश काल में जा रहे हैं। इस पर लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला ने कहा कि सरकार बात कर रही है। कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने भी कहा कि सरकार संसद के अंदर, बाहर हर मुद्दे पर चर्चा को तैयार है।

टिकैत बाेले- कानून वापसी नहीं तो घर वापसी नहीं

किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत ने धारा-144 लगाने की सूचना वाले पाेस्टर के सामने सड़क पर बैठकर भाेजन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारा नारा है- कानून वापसी नहीं, तो घर वापसी नहीं। यह आंदोलन अक्टूबर तक चलेगा। अक्टूबर के बाद आगे की तारीख देंगे। बातचीत भी चलती रहेगी। साथ ही कहा कि बुधवार को जींद में महापंचायत है, जिसमें वे शामिल होंगे। उधर, शिवसेना नेता संजय राऊत गाजीपुर बाॅर्डर पहुंचे और कहा कि टिकैत के आंसू देखकर रुक नहीं सका।

बनाई लीगल टीम: तिहाड़ जेल में बंद हैं 115 आंदोलनकारी

दिल्ली हिंसा के बाद से जो लोग नहीं मिल रहे या गिरफ्तार हैं, उनकी मदद को संयुक्त मोर्चा ने लीगल टीम बनाई है। टीम ने मंगलवार देर शाम बताया कि वे दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल व अन्य से मिले थे। वहां से उन्हें जानकारी मिली है कि 115 लोग तिहाड़ जेल में बंद हैं। टीम के संयोजक प्रेम सिंह भंगू ने कहा कि पड़ोसी देश भी सैनिक लौटा देता है लेकिन हमारी सरकार ही नहीं बता रही कि हमारे लापता लोग कहां हैं।

26 जनवरी को हुई हिंसा की जांच के लिए शीर्ष कोर्ट में याचिका

वकील विशाल तिवारी ने सुप्रीम काेर्ट में याचिका दायर कर 26 जनवरी काे हुई हिंसा और उपद्रव की न्यायिक जांच कराने की मांग की है। मुख्य न्यायाधीश एसए बाेबडे की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ इस पर सुनवाई करेगी। वहीं, दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में मंगलवार को ट्रैक्टर परेड में हुई हिंसा को लेकर सुनवाई होनी थी। लेकिन यहां याचिकाकर्ता के वकील समय से नहीं पहुंचे तो अदालत ने सुनवाई को चार फरवरी तक टाल दिया।

510 पुलिस वाले घायल: प्रदर्शन में 510 पुलिस वाले घायल हो चुके हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर एसएन श्रीवास्तव मंगलवार को डीसीपी कार्यालय पहुंचे। उन्होंने घायल पुलिस वालों से मुलाकात की। उन्होंने पुलिसकर्मियों का साहस बढ़ाया और उनके धैर्य की तारीफ की।

इंटरनेट पर 7 जिलों में बढ़ी पाबंदी: राज्य सरकार ने 7 जिलों कैथल, पानीपत, जींद, रोहतक, चरखी दादरी, सोनीपत व झज्जर में वॉयस कॉल को छोड़ इंटरनेट सेवाओं, एसएमएस व मोबाइल पर दी जाने वाली डोंगल सेवा बंद करने की अवधि 3 फरवरी शाम 5 बजे तक बढ़ा दी है।

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

