गिरफ्तारी:गन प्वाइंट पर लूट और चोरियां करने वाला बदमाश पुलिस ने दबोचा; अंजाम दे चुका है 35 से ज्यादा वारदातें

फरीदाबाद36 मिनट पहले
आरोपी ने करीब 12 वारदातों को फरीदाबाद शहर में अंजाम दिया है।
  • पलवल क्षेत्र में भी 25 से अधिक लूट और चोरी की वारदातों को अंजाम दिया है

हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद जिले की पुलिस ने गन प्वाइंट पर लूट और चोरियां करने वाले एक बदमाश को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी के पकड़े जाने की सूचना पलवल पुलिस को भी दे दी गई है। आरोपी को क्राइम ब्रांच-30 ने रिमांड पर ले रखा है। आरोपी की सिल्वर बुलेट और अवैध असलहा भी रिकवर कर लिया गया है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार, बल्लभगढ़ क्षेत्र से क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने आरोपी पकड़ा है। पूछताछ में सुनील उर्फ पगला (29) ने क्राइम ब्रांच को बताया कि उसने करीब 12 वारदातों को शहर में अंजाम दिया है। वहीं अभी तक पांच वारदातों में ही खुलासा हो सका है। अन्य मुकदमों की जांच में क्राइम ब्रांच जुटी हुई है।

आरोपी सुनील ने पलवल क्षेत्र में भी 25 से अधिक लूट और चोरी की वारदातों को अंजाम दिया है। ऐसे में पलवल पुलिस भी उसकी तलाश में जुटी थी। एसीपी क्राइम अनिल कुमार ने बताया कि क्राइम ब्रांच-30 के प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर विमल कुमार और उनकी टीम कई दिनों से बदमाश की तलाश में जुटी हुई थी।

दरअसल, शहर में बीते कई महीनों से बुलेट से चल रहे एक युवक द्वारा व्यापारियों को लूट का शिकार बनाया जा रहा था। सबसे ज्यादा घटनाएं छायंसा, सदर बल्लभगढ़ और मोहना मंडी क्षेत्र में हुई हैं। आरोपी उन किसानों और व्यापारियों को निशाना बनाता था, जो मंडी में सब्जी व अनाज बेचने आते थे।

इसके अलावा वह प्रदेश के बाहर के नंबर वाली गाड़ियों को भी शिकार बनाता था। आरोपी सिल्वर रंग की बुलेट से चलता था। उसने ऐसी बॉडी बना रखी थी कि पहली झलक में वो पुलिस वाला लगता था। वह व्यापारियों की गाड़ी के ओवरटेक करके रोकता और उनसे कहता था कि तुम पीछे एक्सीडेंट करके आए हो।

इसके बाद वो उनकी गाड़ी सड़क किनारे लगवाकर उन्हें अपनी बुलेट पर बैठाकर कुछ दूर जंगल या सूनसान क्षेत्र में ले जाता और असलहा दिखाकर उनसे नगदी, कीमती सामान व आभूषण लूट लेता था।

