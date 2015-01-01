पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैथल में लूट की वारदात:आंखों में स्प्रे मारकर किसान से लूटा 7 तोले सोना, लोन चुकाकर गिरवी रखे जेवर लेकर घर लौट रहा था पीड़ित

कैथल10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महमूदपुर निवासी भूपिंद्र सिंह ने दी शिकायत, गुहला थाना से एएसआई राजबीर सिंह बोले-केस दर्ज कर जांच में जुटी पुलिस
  • बताया-एक साल पहले पत्नी के 7 तोले सोने के जेवरात गिरवी रखकर फाइनेंस कंपनी से 213973 रुपए का गोल्ड लोन लिया था

कैथल जिले के गांव महमूदपुर के पास बाइक सवार 3 बदमाश किसान से सोना के 7 तोले सोने के जेवरात लूटकर फरार हो गए। किसान गोल्ड लोन चुकाकर पत्नी के जेवर घर ले जा रहा था। शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ लूट का केस दर्ज कर लिया है। जांच की जा रही है।

महमूदपुर निवासी भूपिंद्र सिंह ने पुलिस शिकायत में बताया कि वह खेती करता है। एक साल पहले पत्नी के 7 तोले सोने के जेवरात गिरवी रखकर फाइनेंस कंपनी से 213973 रुपए का गोल्ड लोन लिया था। शनिवार सुबह साढ़े 10 बजे वह लोन के रुपए चुकाकर जेवरात लेकर बाइक पर घर जा रहा था। 15 मिनट बाद अजीमगढ़ से करीब 700 मीटर आगे लिंक रोड पर महमूदपुर की तरफ पहुंचा तो पीछे से बिना नंबर की एक बाइक पर तीन युवक आए। उन्होंने मुंह पर काले रंग के मास्क लगाए हुए थे।

पीड़ित के मुताबिक युवकों ने उसे रुकने का इशारा किया तो उसने बाइक रोक ली। उसी समय एक लड़के ने हाथ में पकड़ी बोतल से उसकी आंखों में स्प्रे मारा और युवक जेवरात लूटकर फरार हो गए। एक-दो मिनट बाद उसे दिखाई दिया, लेकिन तब तक युवक फरार हो चुके थे। बदमाश एक सोने का कड़ा, चेन, गले का हार, एक अंगूठी व कानों के दो झुमके लूटकर फरार हो गए। गुहला थाना से एएसआई राजबीर सिंह ने बताया कि अज्ञात के खिलाफ लूट का केस दर्ज कर लिया है। जांच की जा रही है।

