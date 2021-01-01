पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Rohtak Painful Road Accident Bike Slipped; Two Friends Died At The Coaching Center, One Had A Birthday Today

रोहतक में दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा:बाइक फिसलकर गिरी; कोचिंग सेंटर आ रहे दो दोस्‍तों की मौत, एक का था आज जन्‍मदिन

रोहतक32 मिनट पहले
भिवानी-रोहतक हाईवे पर लाहली और बनियानी गांव के बीच सड़क पर पड़ी बाइक, जिस पर सवार दो दोस्तों की मौत हो गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
भिवानी-रोहतक हाईवे पर लाहली और बनियानी गांव के बीच सड़क पर पड़ी बाइक, जिस पर सवार दो दोस्तों की मौत हो गई।
  • मृतकों की पहचान चरखी दादरी जिले के खातीवास गांव के 22 वर्षीय रोहित और 18 वर्षीय सोनू के रूप में हुई
  • मंगलवार दोपहर बाइक पर सवार होकर रोहतक किसी कोचिंग सेंटर में आ रहे थे दोनों

रोहतक में मंगलवार को एक सड़क हादसे में दो दोस्तों की मौत हो गई। हादसा उस वक्त हुआ, जब ये दोनों बाइक पर सवार होकर कोचिंग सेंटर की तरफ आ रहे थे। रास्ते में भिवानी-रोहतक हाईवे पर अचानक इनकी बाइक फिसल गई। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर दोनों के शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया है। शुरुआती जांच में पता चला है कि इनमें से एक युवक का आज जन्मदिन भी था।

मृतकों की पहचान चरखी दादरी जिले के खातीवास गांव के 22 वर्षीय रोहित और 18 वर्षीय सोनू के रूप में हुई है। मंगलवार दोपहर दोनों बाइक पर सवार होकर रोहतक किसी कोचिंग सेंटर में आ रहे थे। भिवानी-रोहतक हाईवे पर लाहली और बनियानी गांव के बीच इनकी बाइक असंतुलित होकर सड़क पर फिसल गई। इस घटना में दोनों दोस्त सड़क पर गिरकर गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। इससे पहले कि उन्हें उपचार के लिए अस्पताल लेकर जाया जाता, कुछ ही देर में दोनों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

बताया जा रहा है कि आज ही रोहित का जन्मदिन भी था। पता चलने के बाद उनके परिवार के सदस्य मौके पर पहुंचे। दोनों की मौत से मातम छाया हुआ है। सोनू दो बहनों में इकलौता भाई था, जबकि रोहित के दो भाई हैं। दोनों पढ़ाई में होशियार थे और परिजनों को उनसे बेहद उम्‍मीदें थी।

सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर दोनों के शव पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा दिए हैं। कलानौर थाना प्रभारी सत्यवान ने बताया कि शवों को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। प्राथमिक जानकारी में सामने आया है कि हादसा बाइक का संतुलन बिगड़ने से हुआ है, मगर बाइक की हालत देखकर साफ पता लग रहा है कि स्‍पीड ज्‍यादा रही होगी। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी हुई है।

