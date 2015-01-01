पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Sangeeta Gets Turmeric Named Piya, Now Waiting For Procession; Bajrang Swings With Friends And Relatives After Ban Ceremony

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहलवान जोड़ी की शादी:संगीता को लगी हल्दी, रस्म के बाद दोस्तों-रिश्तेदारों संग रातभर झूंमे बजरंग; दोनों आज लेंगे फेरे

सोनीपत/चरखी दादरी5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोनीपत मेंं रस्म के दौरान पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया और चरखी दादरी के गांव बलाली में हल्दी की रस्म के दौरान बजरंग की पहलवान मंगेतर संगीता (दाएंं)।
  • शादी की सारी रस्में सादे तरीके और बिना दहेज के होगी, समारोह में कोई नामी हस्ती भी नहीं पहुंचेगी

स्टार पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया और संगीता फोगाट बुधवार को शादी के बंधन में बंध जाएंगे। पिछले कई दिन से दोनों परिवारों में तमाम रस्में जारी हैं। इसी बीच बलाली में संगीता की हल्दी की रस्म में तो सोनीपत में बजरंग के बान की रस्म में सभी ने खूब इंजॉय किया। बजरंग पूनिया मंगलवार देर रात तक दोस्तों और रिश्तेदारों के साथ झूमते नजर आए।

सोनीपत में शादी से पहली रात को बैचलर पार्टी में दोस्तों के साथ नाचते बजरंग।
सोनीपत में शादी से पहली रात को बैचलर पार्टी में दोस्तों के साथ नाचते बजरंग।

बता दें कि मूल रूप से झज्जर जिले के गांव खूड्‌डन के और इन दिनों सोनीपत में रह रहे पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया और चरखी दादरी के बलाली गांव की संगीता काफी समय से एक-दूसरे से परिचित हैं। दोनों ने अपने दिल की बात परिजनों तक पहुंचाई, जिसके बाद परिजनों ने मिलकर उनके रिश्ते को शादी तक पहुंचाया। पिछले साल दोनों की शादी तय हुई थी। रोके की रस्म बजरंग के घर में निभाई गई थीं।

बान की रस्म के दौरान पूजा के लिए पहुंचे पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया।
बान की रस्म के दौरान पूजा के लिए पहुंचे पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया।

फिलहाल, दोनों पहलवानों के घर में शादी की रस्में शुरू हो चुकी हैं। ये शादी सादे तरीके और बिना दहेज के होगी। समारोह में कोई नामी हस्ती भी नहीं पहुंचेगी और परिवार के सदस्यों की मौजूदगी ही में शादी संपन्न होगी। शादी में दोनों सात नहीं, बल्कि आठ फेरे लेंगे।

चरखी दादरी के गांव बलाली में पहलवान संगीता फोगाट को हल्दी लगाती दोनों बड़ी बहनें गीता और बबीता फोगाट (दाएं गीता और बाएं बबीता)।
चरखी दादरी के गांव बलाली में पहलवान संगीता फोगाट को हल्दी लगाती दोनों बड़ी बहनें गीता और बबीता फोगाट (दाएं गीता और बाएं बबीता)।

पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया ने कहा कि सादे तरीके से शादी की जा रही है। कोरोना जैसी महामारी से लोगों को बचाना है, इसलिए कार्यक्रम को सीमित किया गया है। बजरंग ने कहा कि जिस तरह सभी लोगों ने कुश्ती के लिए आशीर्वाद दिया है, शादी के लिए भी हम दोनों को आशीर्वाद दें। ताकि हम देश के लिए मेडल भी जीते और आने वाला हमारा भविष्य उज्जवल रहे। बजरंग ने कहा कि शादी के बाद वह हनीमून पर नहीं जाएंगे, बल्कि टूर्नामेंट की तैयारी करेंगे। उधर, बजरंग के माता-पिता ने कहा कि दहेज में महज 1 रुपए लिया है, क्योंकि बेटी ही दहेज है।

दूल्हा बनने से ठीक पहले परिवार के साथ पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया।
दूल्हा बनने से ठीक पहले परिवार के साथ पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया।

वहीं संगीता के पिता महाबीर फोगाट का कहना है कि दोनों परिवारों की रजामंदी से सगाई पहले ही कर दी गई थी और दोनों परिवारों ने मिलकर सादगीपूर्ण तरीके से शादी समारोह करने का निर्णय लिया है। उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी बड़ी बेटी गीता और बबीता फोगाट ने भी अपनी शादी में आठ फेरे लिए थे, आठवां फेरा बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ और बेटी को खेलाओ के तहत था और उनकी तीसरी बेटी संगीता भी इस परंपरा को बरकरार रखेगी और बजरंग के साथ आठ फेरे लेकर परिणय सूत्र में बंधेगी।

हल्दी की रस्म के दौरान संगीता फोगाट का परिवार एक साथ।
हल्दी की रस्म के दौरान संगीता फोगाट का परिवार एक साथ।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें