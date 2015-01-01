पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शादी की तैयारियां:संगीता को लगाई हल्दी, आज लगेगी बजरंग के नाम की मेहंदी

झोझू कलां /हरियाणा42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
झोझू कलां। अपनी बहनों के साथ डांस करतीं संगीता फौगाट।
  • हल्दी रस्म के साथ महिलाओं ने मंगल गीत गाए, बहनों के साथ भी झूमी संगीता

द्रोणाचार्य अवार्डी पहलवान महाबीर की तीसरे नंबर की बेटी पहलवान संगीता की शादी बेशक सादे ढ़ंग से की जा रही हो। लेकिन सोमवार को हल्दी के बाद लेडिज संगीत से सभी परिजन नाच गाकर शादी की खुशियां मना रहे हैं।

सोमवार शाम को फौगाट सिस्टरों से लेकर भाभी और ताई चाची ने संगीता को हल्दी लगाई। वहीं देर शाम 8 बजे घर में ही हरियाणवीं गानों पर परिजनों ने जमकर ठुमके लगाए और खुशियां मनाई।

हल्दी की रस्म में परिवार की सभी महिलाएं हुईं शामिल

सोमवार को घर पर संगीता के हाथों पर हल्दी लगाई गई। हल्दी लगाते हुए परिवार की सभी महिलाएं शामिल हुई। इस दौरान एक तरफ हल्दी की रस्में निभाई गई तो दूसरी तरफ गांव की महिलाओं ने भी वहां आकर मंगल गीत गाए।

घर में स्पीकर लगाकर नाचीं अंतराष्ट्रीय महिला पहलवान

पहलवान संगीता की शादी से पहले सोमवार को घर पर हल्दी और शाम को लेडिज संगीत का आयोजन किया गया। लेडिज संगीत में सिर्फ घर की औरतों ने ही हिस्सा लिया। घर में ही बड़े स्पीकर लगाकर अंतराष्ट्रीय महिला पहलवानों ने नाचना शुरू कर दिया। इस दौरान पहलवान संगीता ने भी अपनी शादी के आयोजन का लुप्त उठाया और संगीता ने भी अपनी पहलवान बहनों के साथ जमकर ठुमके लगाए।

बुधवार को शादी के बंधन में बंध जाएंगे

मंगलवार को सबसे अहम रस्म निभाई जाएगी। अंतरराष्ट्रीय पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया के नाम की संगीता के हाथों में मेहंदी लगाई जाएगी। यह मेहंदी इस बार खुद घर की महिलाएं ही लगाएंगी। इसमें एक खास बात यह भी है कि संगीता के हाथों में जो मेहंदी लगाई जाएगी उसमें बजरंग का नाम भी लिखा जाएगा। मंगलवार को मेहंदी व मंगल गीत की रस्मों के बाद बुधवार को शादी के बंधन में बंध जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें