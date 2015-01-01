पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Sapna Choudhary Facebook Live Session With Fans On Ccorona Pandemic And Future Planning, Raised Questions On Arvind Kejriwal

फेसबुक लाइव:मां बनने के बाद पहली बार फैन्स से रूबरू हुईं सपना चौधरी; अरविंद केजरीवाल पर भड़कीं, फ्यूचर प्लान भी बताए

चंडीगढ़35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लाइव सेशन में सपना चौधरी ने अरविंद केजरीवाल का ध्यान बढ़ती बेरोजगारी की तरफ खींचा।
  • सपना चौधरी ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान बढ़ी बेरोजगारी पर भी खुलकर बात की
  • नया शो शुरू करने की घोषणा की और अपने यूट्यब चैनल के बारे में बताया

मां बनने के बाद सपना चौधरी पहली बार लाइव आईं और अपने प्रशंसकों से रूबरू हुईं। वह फेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम पर 25 मिनट के लिए लाइव हुईं। इस इंट्रैक्शन की शुरुआत उन्होंने अपने प्रशंसकों का अभिवादन करने के साथ की। फिर उन्होंने कहा कि मैं बिल्कुल स्वस्थ हूं और अपने फैंस के बीच वापस आ गई हूं। रही बात फ्यूचर प्लान की तो जब तक मेरे फैन्स मुझे देखते रहेंगे, मैं दिखती रहूंगी। जब फैन्स देखना बंद कर देंगे, मैं भी दिखना बंद हो जाऊंगी।

सपना चौधरी ने कहा कि मैं अपने काम को लेकर बेहद सीरियस हूं और मुझे पता है कि मेरे काम से कई लोगों को रोजी रोटी चलती है। ये मैं हमेशा याद रखूंगी और याद रखती हूं। इसलिए मैं काम करती रहूंगी और अपने प्रशंसकों का मनोरंजन करती रहूंगी। मैंने खुद का अपना यूट्यूब चैनल बना लिया है, जिसका नाम है 'देसी क्वीन सपना चौधरी', जिसे आप सभी सबसक्राइब करें। मैं आप सभी के लिए बहुत कुछ नया लाऊंगी, जिसकी प्लानिंग हो गई है।

नए शो की घोषणा की

लाइव सेशन में सपना चौधरी ने एक शो की घोषणा की, जिसका नाम होगा हरियाणा विद देसी क्वीन। इसमें हरियाणवी संस्कृति से जुड़ी चीजें दिखाई जाएंगी। हर रविवार को यह कार्यक्रम होगा। जल्दी ही इसकी घोषणा हो जाएगी। लाइव बात करते हुए सपना चौधरी ने कोरोना महामारी पर भी बात की और सभी को इसका डटकर मुकाबला करने की सलाह दी। सपना ने लोगों को मास्क लगाने और कोरोना नियमों का पालन करते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखने की बात भी कही।

सपना चौधरी ने कहा कि दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने एक नियम निकाला कि कोरोना महामारी फैली है, इसलिए शादी समारोह में सिर्फ 50 लोग ही शामिल होंगे। कुछ समय बाद यह पाबंदी हटा दी और 200 लोग शामिल होने की अनुमित दे दी। इससे लोगों को राहत मिली और उन्हें रोजगार के अवसर मिले। लेकिन अब फिर से संख्या घटाकर 50 मेहमानों की कर दी है। इस बात को लेकर सपना ने केजरीवाल पर निशाना साधा।

केजरीवाल को आड़े हाथों लिया

सपना चौधरी ने सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि केजरीवाल ने दिवाली के दिन अक्षरधाम मंदिर में अपने मंत्रियों, विधायकों और उनके परिवारों के साथ पूजा की। हजारों की तादाद में भीड़ जमा दी। 100 से ज्यादा कलाकार मौजूद थे तो क्या वहां कोरोना नहीं फैलता। बस स्टैंड पर, मार्केट में कोरोना नहीं फैलता। जब लोग मास्क नहीं लगाते, सड़क पर चलते समय सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं रखते, तब कोरोना नहीं फैलता।

सपना ने सवाल उठाया कि क्या सिर्फ शादियों से ही कोरोना फैलता है। केजरीवाल को एहसास भी नहीं होगा कि एक शादी पता नहीं कितने लोगों को रोजगार मिलता है। कई कलाकार खुदकुशी करने की कगार पर खड़े हैं, क्योंकि रोजगार नहीं है। गरीबों को राशन मिल जाता है, अच्छी बात है। सरकार इस दिशा में बहुत अच्छा काम कर रही है। इसके लिए मैं केजरीवाल सरकार की सराहना करती हूं, लेकिन मध्यम वर्ग क्या करे कहां जाए।

कलाकारों के हालातों का विवरण दिया

सपना ने कहा कि मध्यम वर्ग के लोग प्रति दिन की दिहाड़ी पर काम करते हैं, लेकिन 50 की गैदरिंग में क्या कमाई होगी। क्या केजरीवाल उन लोगों के घर जाकर उनके हालात देख सकते हैं। रोजगार नहीं है उनके पास, खाने का सामान नहीं है। इवेंट इंडस्ट्री सिर्फ तीन महीने काम करती है और हजारों लोगों को रोजगार मिलता है, लेकिन केजरीवाल बताए कि वे अब क्या करें। उनके साथ नाइंसाफी हो रही है और इसीलिए मैं लाइव आई हूं।

सपना ने कहा कि शादी-समारोह में सिर्फ 50 मेहमानों के शामिल होने के आदेश से कलाकारों का रोजगार छिन गया है। लॉकडाउन व कोरोना महामारी के कारण पूरी इवेंट इंडस्ट्री प्रभावित है। इसलिए मेरी अपील है कि नियमों पर फिर से विचार विमर्श करें और शादी-समारोह में मेहमानों की संख्या पर लगी पाबंदियों हटाने की कृपा करें, ताकि कलाकारों को काम मिले और उनकी आर्थिक स्थिति सही हो।

