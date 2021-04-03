पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जहरीली शराब से मौत का मामला:एसआईटी की 370 पेज की रिपोर्ट में 2200 पेज के दस्तावेज जोड़े

राजधानी हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
  • जहरीली शराब से मौत और अवैध तस्करी का मामला
  • जहरीली शराब से जो मरे, उनके बारे में विस्तार से लिखा गया

जहरीली शराब से मौत और अवैध शराब तस्करी मामले में एसआईटी की रिपोर्ट में 47 लोगों के मरने पर विस्तार से लिखा गया है। इसमें मामले में उस क्षेत्र के पुलिस और आबकारी विभाग के अधिकारियों को भी जिम्मेदार माना है, जो अवैध रूप से शराब बनाने से रोकने में असक्षम रहें हैं। एसआईटी ने जिन लोगों की मौत हुई, उनकी पूरी जानकारी जुटाई है। यह भी देखा गया है कि शराब कहां बनी, उसके लिए सामग्री कहां से जुटाई गई और कैसे आम लोगों तक पहुंची।

इस प्रक्रिया रोकने में जिम्मेदारों ने अपनी ड्यूटी नहीं निभाई। इधर, सूत्रों का कहना है कि 270 पेज की इस रिपोर्ट के साथ 2200 पेज दस्तावेजों के जोड़े गए हैं। रिपोर्ट लंबी होने से होम डिपार्टमेंट के अफसर अभी तक पूरी तरह पढ़ नहीं पाए हैं। इसीलिए आज गृह मंत्री को यह रिपोर्ट सभी कमेंट के साथ मिलना मुश्किल है।

एसीएस होम राजीव अरोड़ा ने रिपोर्ट के अध्ययन की जिम्मेदारी सेक्रेटरी टीएल सत्यप्रकाश को दी हुई है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि आरोपी भूपेंद्र सिंह से भी एसआईटी पूछताछ करना चाहती थी, लेकिन तकनीकि कारणों से ऐसा नहीं हो पाया। एडीजीपी श्रीकांत जाधव की अध्यक्षता वाली यह एसआईटी पूर्व में टीसी गुप्ता की अध्यक्षता वाली कमेटी से आगे जाकर शराब तस्करी की जांच करना चाहती थी।

