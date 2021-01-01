पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  • So Many Tractors In Kundli, The Entire Route Of 63 Km Will Be Filled By Tractors, Traffic Stopped On KGP KMP

किसान आंदोलन:कुंडली में इतने ट्रैक्टर; 63 किलोमीटर का पूरा रूट ट्रैक्टरों से ही भरेगा, केजीपी-केएमपी पर आवागमन बंद

कुंडली8 मिनट पहलेलेखक: जितेंद्र बूरा
पंजाब से 88 साल पुराना परदादी संदूक, दादा का डोगा लेकर भी आए। - Dainik Bhaskar
पंजाब से 88 साल पुराना परदादी संदूक, दादा का डोगा लेकर भी आए।
  • 88 साल पुरानी संदूक, हाथ चक्की, हल और 35 साल पुराने ट्रैक्टर भी दिल्ली में परेड को तैयार
  • निहंग सिख घोड़ों पर चलेंगे, तिरपाल वाले छप्पर खोले गए

किसान आंदोलन के 62 दिन

तीनों कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में दो माह से ज्यादा समय से किसान आंदोलनरत है। आज देश का सबसे बड़ा पर्व है। देश में पहली बार दिल्ली में जवानों की परेड के बाद किसान ट्रैक्टर परेड करेंगे। इसके लिए कुंडली, टिकरी, शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर समेत 9 जगह से शुरुआत होगी।

पढ़िए, दिल्ली से लगते प्रदेश के तीनों बॉर्डरों से ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट

किसान गणतंत्र परेड 9 जगह से निकलेंगी। कुंडली बॉर्डर पर भारी संख्या में ट्रैक्टर जमा हो गए हैं। मुरथल टोल के पास ट्रैक्टर की भीड़ लगी है। इसके बाद बहालगढ़ से कुंडली बॉर्डर तक तो एन-44 के दोनों तरफ 15 किलोमीटर से ज्यादा में ट्रैक्टर भर गए हैं। इस तरफ से केएमपी और केजीपी पर भी ट्रैक्टर चढ़े हैं। केजीपी और केएमपी पर भी आवागमन बंद हो गया है। ट्रैक्टर की संख्या इतनी है कि कुंडली बॉर्डर से दिल्ली रिंग रोड से होते हुए ओचंदी बॉर्डरी व केएमपी होकर वापस कुंडली बॉर्डर के दायरे में 63 किलोमीटर के रूट को पूरी तरह भर देंगे।

संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा ने घोषणा की है कि ट्रैक्टर परेड के बाद सभी आंदोलन में डटे रहेंगे। अगले कई दिन तक एनएच-44 पर मुरथल से आगे दिल्ली की तरफ आवागमन पूरी तरह जाम रहेगा। केजीपी और केएमपी पर चढ़ने का पूरा रास्ता बंद हो गया है।

किसान अनोखी झांकियां सजाकर लाए हैं। किसान परिवारों के हालात और एतिहासिक पुरानी घरेलू व किसानी की वस्तुएं दिखाई देंगी। लुधियाना के नोलड़ी कलां से किसान दलजीत सिंह ट्राॅली में प्राचीन वस्तुओं की झांकी सजाकर लगाए हैं। बताया कि परदादी को शादी में 88 साल पहले 1933 में मिला संदूक व अलमारी लाए हैं। इसमें दादा का डोगा भी है। हल, हाथ वाली चक्की, जिससे परदादी आटा पीसती थी, रखी गई है। बैल दौड़ वाली ठोकर भी सजी है। पटियाला से किसान 35 साल पुराने एस्कोर्ट ट्रैक्टर को ट्राॅली में चढ़ाकर लाए हैं। किसान गुरविंद्र ने बताया कि करीब डेढ़ लाख खर्च करके नए टायर, सीट तक लगवाई है।

परेड से पहले अनाेखा नजारा कुंडली में दिखा। 15 से अधिक दुकाने ऐसे सामान की खुली जिसमें ट्रैक्टर पर लगाने के लिए आकर्षक रंगी लाइटें, सजावटी सामान व संगी उपकरण वाली थी। इन पर दिनभर किसानों की खरीदारी के लिए भीड़ लगी रही, ताकि उनके ट्रैक्टर सुंदर लगे।

एजुकेशन सिटी से लेकर नांगल तरफ खेतों में खड़े हैं ट्रैक्टर

किसान परेड के लिए पहुंचे ट्रैक्टरों से दिल्ली व कुंडली की तरफ जाने वाले छोटे रास्ते भी जाम हो गए हैं। हर छोटी बड़ी सड़क पर ट्रैक्टर फैले हैं। एजुकेशन सिटी में ट्रैक्टर भर गए हैं। वहीं नांगल की तरफ से कुंडली जाने वाले रास्ते पर ट्रैक्टर ट्राली भर गई है। कुंडली के साथ राई इंडस्ट्री पर भी आने वाले समय में दिक्कत आएगी।

11 बजे के बाद हटेंगे बैरिकेड, निहंग सिखों ने हटाए छप्पर

कुंडली बॉर्डर पर मिट्‌टी से भरे ट्राले और बड़े पत्थर के बैरिकेड दिल्ली पुलिस ने लगाए हैं। इसके बाद निहंग सिखों ने अपने घोड़े बांदकर व छप्पर डालकर डेरा जमाया है। फिर मंच है व ट्रैक्टर पीछे खड़े हैं। 11 बजे के करीब बैरिकेड हटाए जाएंगे। निहंगों ने छप्पर हटाने शुरू कर दिए हैं। घोड़ों पर निहंग सिख भी चलेंगे और फिर लाइन में झांकी वाले ट्रैक्टर चलेंगे।

डीजे ट्रैक्टर- पूरी तैयारी के साथ पहुंचे किसान

राई | नवांशहर से कर्णवीर 11 लाख का ट्रैक्टर लाए हैं, जिसे ब्लैक क्लर करवा 4 लाख में मोडिफाई कराया है।
चल मेरे शेरा- अब दिल्ली की सैर करेंगे

राई | चल मेरे शेरा, अब दिल्ली की शेर करेंगे... बोलकर 1962 मॉडल ट्रैक्टर को स्टार्ट करता किसान।
58 साल पुराने ट्रैक्टर भी परेड में दिखेंगे

ट्रैक्टर दिखाने को खर्चे 1.50 लाख रुपए

साेनीपत| पटियाला से एक किसान 35 साल पुराने एस्कोर्ट ट्रैक्टर को ट्राली में चढ़ाकर लगाए हैं। किसान गुरविंद्र ने बताया कि करीब डेढ़ लाख खर्च करके नए टायर, सीट तक लगवाई है।
