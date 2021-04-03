पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Someone Who Runs Someone's House, Someone's Young Son Is In Jail, Many Do Not Even Know, Now The Rounds Are Being Cut For Bail.

दिल्ली हिंसा मामला:किसी का घर चलाने वाला तो किसी का जवान बेटा जेल में, कई को पता भी नहीं, अब जमानत के लिए काट रहे चक्कर

टीम हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
दिल्ली हिंसा मामले में गिरफ्तार 24 वर्षीय सुनील का फोटो दिखता पड़ोसी।
दिल्ली हिंसा मामले में गिरफ्तार 24 वर्षीय सुनील का फोटो दिखता पड़ोसी।
  • जेल में होने का भी कई दिन बाद पता चला
  • गिरफ्तार लोगों में 18 से 24 साल के युवा अधिक

26 जनवरी को दिल्ली हिंसा मामले में जो लोग गिरफ्तार किए गए हैं, उनमें हरियाणा से भी 30 लोग हैं। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा रोहतक से 12, झज्जर और जींद से 5-5, सोनीपत, कैथल और फतेहाबाद से 2-2 और यमुनानगर व हिसार से 1-1 की गिरफ्तारी हुई है। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा 18 से 24 साल के युवा हैं, जिनमें से कोई पढ़ाई कर रहा था तो कोई नौकरी की तैयारी कर रहा था। कई परिवारों के तो कमाने वाले मुखिया ही जेल चले गए हैं। परिवारों को उनके जेल में होने का पता भी कई दिन बाद चला। अब घर वाले जमानत के लिए चक्कर काट रहे हैं। पढि़ए गिरफ्तार लोगों के घरों की ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट।

कैथल: दो युवक गिरफ्तार, दोनों के परिवार पर आढ़ती और बैंक का 5-5 लाख का कर्ज

कैथल के गांव कसान के दो दोस्त दीपक (19) और सुनील (24)

किसानों की आवाज बुलंद करने दिल्ली गए थे। 26 जनवरी को हिंसा के बाद इन्हें नांगलोई से इन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। ऐसे में बेटों से संपर्क टूटा तो परिजन बेचैन हो उठे। तमाम आशंकाओं के बीच 24 घंटे बाद गिरफ्तारी की सूचना मिली। इसने पहले से ही तंगी में चल रही जिंदगी की गाड़ी को और ही परेशानी में डाल दिया। तब से परिजन न तो ढंग से सो पाए और न खाना खा रहे हैं। दोनों के पिता जमानत के लिए कभी दिल्ली तो कभी पड़ोसियों के साथ किसान नेताओं के चक्कर काट रहे हैं।

दीपक के पिता तीन एकड़ जमीन के मालिक हैं। घर में बड़ा भाई और बहन भी है। तीनों कुंवारे हैं। दीपक 12वीं पास करने के बाद घर पर ही आगे की तैयारी कर रहा था। उसके पिता रमेश ने बताया कि परिवार पर आढ़ती और बैंक का पांच लाख से ज्यादा का कर्ज है। किसी तरह ठेके पर जमीन लेकर गुजारा कर रहे थे।

वहीं, सुनील परिवार में अकेला लड़का है। उसकी चार बड़ी बहने हैं। बड़ी बहन सरिता ने बताया कि कर्ज लेकर ही पिता ने चारों बहनों की शादियां की थी। अब ये मुसीबत आ गई। जब से सुनील के कैद में हाेने का पता चला है कि माता-पिता सो नहीं पाए हैं। दोनों युवकों के पिता के साथ दिल्ली जमानत के लिए गए सरपंच दिलबाग सिंह व परिवार से ही रणधीर सिंह ने बताया कि पूरा गांव परिजनों के साथ है और जमानत समेत कोर्ट केस पर आने वाला पूरा खर्चा सबने मिलकर उठाने का फैसला किया है।

जींद: मुखिया जेल चले गए तो परिवार चलाना हुआ मुश्किल

जींद के जिले के 5 लोग दिल्ली हिंसा में जेल में हैं। इनमें से ज्यादातर अपने घरों के मुखिया हैं, जिनके जेल जाने से परिवारों को न केवल जमानत बल्कि घर खर्च चलाने की भी परेशानी पेश आ रही है।

मनोहरपुर गांव के अनिल की मां संतोष देवी बेटे के कैद में होने से हैरान-परेशान हैं। वह कहती हैं कि 26 जनवरी की सुबह बेटा व उसका पड़ोसी दोस्त किसान परेड में जाने की बात कह रहे थे। मुझे यकीन नहीं था कि वे सच में जाएंगे। कई दिन बाद गांव के लोगों ने ही बताया कि अनिल व गांव के दो और युवकों को दिल्ली पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया है। अब वे जेल में हैं। दिल्ली में वह कहां मिलेगा, यह भी पता नहीं है। हमारे पास आधा एकड़ ही खेती है। बेटा दूध का काम करता है। वही घर संभालता है। हमारे पास तो जमानत कराने के भी पैसे नहीं हैं।

वहीं, खोखरी गांव का किसान नवनीत 24 जनवरी को टिकरी बॉर्डर पर गया था। उसके 7 व 8 साल के बच्चों को पिता के आने का इंतजार हैं। नवनीत की पत्नी सीमा देवी कहती हैं कि दुखों का पहाड़ इस कदर टूट पड़ा है कि समझ में नहीं आ रहा है कि घर का कामकाज करें कि खेती देखें या पति के जेल से छूटकर आने का इंतजार करें।

खोखरी गांव के ही शमशेर की पत्नी वेदवंती की पीड़ा भी कम नहीं है। उनका कहना है कि उनके पास पैसे भी नहीं हैं कि वकील करके जमानत करा लें। अब तो किसान नेताओं व गांव वालों का ही सहारा है। ऐसे ही मनोहरपुर गांव का जसबीर भी 26 को ही बाइक से दिल्ली गया था। जसबीर के दो छोटे बच्चे हैं। उसके पिता रघुबीर सिंह बताते हुए रो पड़ते हैं कि बेटा सब कुछ चला रहा था। आधा एकड़ खेती के साथ वह दूध बेचकर परिवार पाल रहा था। अब गुजारा मुश्किल है।

रोहतक: घर में चूल्हा तक नहीं जल पा रहा, चिंता में कुनबा, किसान संगठनों पर भरोसा

रोहतक जिले से सबसे ज्यादा गिरफ्तारियां हुई हैं। पकड़े गए सभी लोगों के परिवार की माली हालात कमजोर है। गिरफ्तारी की सूचना मिलने के बाद से कई घर में चूल्हा तक नहीं जला है। किसी के पिता तो किसी के चाचा और ताऊ दिल्ली में बच्चों की रिहाई के लिए जेलों व कोर्ट के चक्कर काट रहे हैं। रिठाल के ही 4 व्यक्ति जेल में बंद हैं।

चारों परिवारों की नींद उड़ी हुई है। अब परिवार वालों को किसान नेताओं पर भरोसा है और उनसे आश्वासन मिला है कि बेटों की रिहाई जल्द करवाई जाएगी। गांव रिठाल नरवाल निवासी अशोक के चाचा राजेंद्र ने बताया कि घर की जिम्मेदारी उसी के कंधों पर है। अशोक ने गांव में ही परचून की दुकान की है। वहीं, गांव का जगबीर भी जेल में बंद है। उसके ताऊ के लड़के सतबीर बताते हैं कि जगबीर 26 जनवरी को दिल्ली गया था। जगबीर के परिवार में अब दो बेटियां ही बची हैं।

10 महीने पहले ही जगबीर के बेटे की बीमारी से मौत हो चुकी है। अब जगबीर की पत्नी भी बीमार है। जैसे ही उसे पता चला है कि जगबीर को जेल भेज दिया गया है, तब से वह सदमे में है। ऐसे में अब परिवार संभालने वाला कोई नहीं बचा है। खेत में गोभी की फसल तैयार खड़ी है, लेकिन उसे कोई संभालने वाला नहीं है। रिठाल के सतपाल की पत्नी रानी का कहना है कि 26 जनवरी को वह दिल्ली के लिए गया था। रात को वापस नहीं लौटा।

रात भर फोन मिलाने का प्रयास करते रहे, लेकिन फोन नहीं मिला। अगले दिन गिरफ्तार करने की सूचना मिली। सतपाल की पत्नी और दो बेटियां और एक बेटा काफी चिंता में हैं। उनकी पढ़ाई भी नहीं हो पा रही है। गांव रिठाल निवासी अजमेर की मां फूलपति ने बताया कि अजमेर ने दो कार लोन पर ली हुई है। दोनों बुकिंग पर चलाकर ही घर का गुजारा चलता था। अब कार के साथ ही घर का भी पहिया रुक गया है।

यमुनानगर: परमजीत के पास जमीन नहीं, पाठी की कमाई से चलता है घर

यमुनानगर| गांव पिलखनवाला के परमजीत 20 जनवरी को घर से चार जोड़ी कपड़े लेकर आंदोलन में गए थे। दो सप्ताह से ज्यादा का समय बीत जाने पर भी वह घर नहीं लौटे। जब से परिवार को पता चला कि दिल्ली पुलिस ने उन्हें उपद्रव के आरोप में गिरफ्तार कर लिया है तब से सभी चिंचित हैं। परमजीत के बेटे हरप्रीत सिंह बताते हैं कि हमारे पास खेती की कोई जमीन नहीं है। हम सभी एक कमरे के मकान में रहते हैं।

पिता बतौर पाठी काम करते हैं। इसकी कमाई से ही घर चलता है। सास भी उनके साथ रहती हैं। उनको मिलने वाली पेंशन से भी घर खर्च में सहयोग मिलता है। परमजीत सिंह की पत्नी लखविंद्र कौर बताती हैं कि पति की दिमागी हालत ठीक नहीं है। उनके पास मोबाइल नहीं, जिससे कि उनसे संपर्क भी नहीं हो पाया। उन्होंने बातचीत में कभी किसान आंदोलन की चर्चा तक नहीं की। वह दिल्ली कैसे पहुंच गए और किन हालात में उनकी गिरफ्तारी हुई, इसका हमें कोई अंदाजा नहीं है।

टोहाना: मिलने के लिए चक्कर काट रहे परिजन, नहीं हो रही मुलाकात

दिल्ली में किसान आंदोलन में लंगर की सेवा के लिए गांव हिम्मतपुरा के दो किसान भी जेल में हैं। इनमें एक किसान मलकीत सिंह हैं। बातचीत में उनके भाई कुलदीप सिंह बताते हैं कि भाई की दो लड़कियां और एक लड़का है। उनके पास मात्र आधा एकड़ जमीन है। कमाई के लिए वे कंबाइन चलाते हैं। हम सभी केवल जत्थेबंदियों से आस लगाए बैठे हैं कि भाई को किस तरह से जेल से बाहर निकलवाते हैं।

वहीं, गांव से गुरमीत सिंह भी जेले में हैं। उनके भाई संत सिंह बताते हैं कि भाई खेती बाड़ी करते हैं। उनके दो बच्चे हैं। जब से गिरफ्तार की सूचना मिली है, परिवार व्याकुल है। बच्चे हर वक्त पूछते हैं कि पापा कब आएंगे। हम परिवार के कुछ सदस्य दिल्ली जेल में भाई से मिलने के लिए भी गए थे। उनसे मिलने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन पुलिस ने सहयोग नहीं किया और मिलाने से मना कर दिया। कहीं कोई जानकारी नहीं दे रहा है कि आगे क्या होगा?

हिसार: बैल वाली बुग्गी के अलावा अमरजीत के घर साइकिल तक नहीं

नारनौंद के गांव बास खुर्द का रहने वाले अमरजीत को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उनके पिता जयबीर मोर बताते हैं कि हमारे पास दो एकड़ जमीन है और एक बैल बुग्गी के अलावा घर में साइकिल तक नहीं है। 4 भाई बहन में अमरजीत सबसे छोटा है। दो बहन व भाई ही विवाहित हैं। अमरजीत अविवाहित है।

आईटीआई करने के बाद भिवानी रोडवेज की वर्कशॉप में काम करता था। कोरोना काल के चलते घर पर आ गया। पिता का दावा है कि अमरजीत पहली बार ही दिल्ली गया था। कह रहा था कि दिल्ली में 26 जनवरी की परेड देखने की तमन्ना है। इसलिए किराया और खर्चा बचाने के लिए वह किसानों के साथ चला गया। सतरोल खाप के प्रधान इंद्रसिंह मोर ने बताया कि जेल में उससे मिलने गए तो वापस भेज दिया गया।

झज्जर: जमानत करने के लिए घूम रहे परिवार, गिरफ्तारी से ग्रामीणों में रोष

बहादुरगढ़ के लोवाखुर्द निवासी 30 वर्षीय रवि एमआई एरिया में अपने भाई के साथ कूड़ा लिफ्टिंग का काम करता है। रवि के पिता का निधन हो चुका है। परिजनों के अनुसार रवि कुछ दिन पहले अपने ट्रैक्टर व अन्य सामान की खरीदारी के लिए बाइक पर दिल्ली गया था। वहां पर दिल्ली पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

गांव के सरपंच जयप्रकाश ने बताया कि गिरफ्तारी पर गांव में रोष है। अब दिल्ली पुलिस से खबर आने के बाद परिवार के लोग उसकी जमानत के लिए दिल्ली में चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। वहीं, दया किशन पुत्र दलीप सिंह के परिजनों के अनुसार वो गांव से ही किसी के ट्रैक्टर पर सवार होकर बॉर्डर पर गया था। वहां पहुंचने के बाद से परिवार का कोई संपर्क नहीं हुआ। साथ गए ग्रामीणों ने भी बताया कि वह बॉर्डर पर ही उनसे बिछुड़ गया था। अब गिरफ्तारी का पता चला तो जमानत के लिए चक्कर काट रहे हैं। अब किसान संगठनों से आस है।

