  • Sonipat Corona Positive Husband Standing On The Terrace, Then Wife Standing In The Courtyard Below Saw This

करवा चौथ पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग:कोरोना पॉजिटिव पति छत पर खड़े तो नीचे आंगन में खड़ी पत्नी ने छलनी से देखकर खोला व्रत

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सोनीपत में छत पर खड़े आरटीओ के इंस्पेक्टर राजेश को आंगन में खड़ी हो छलनी से निहारती पत्नी।
  • बरोदा उपचुनाव में ड्यूटी के दौरान कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए आरटीओ इंस्पेक्टर राजेश मलिक, 3 नवंबर को हुए होम आइसोलेट

सोनीपत में एक सुहागिन ने करवा चौथ का व्रत सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के पालन के साथ खोला। पति छत पर खड़े था तो पत्नी नीचे आंगन में छलनी लिए अपने चांद पर ठीक वैसे ही टकटकी लगाए हुए थी, जैसे एक लम्हे पहले आसमान के चंदा को निहार रही थी। इस घटना का वीडियो इलाके में चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है।

दरअसल, सोनीपत में कार्यरत आरटीओ इंस्पेक्टर राजेश मलिक बरोदा उपचुनाव में ड्यूटी के दौरान कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए। इसके बाद 3 नवंबर को उन्होंने खुद को होम आईसोलेट कर लिया। अगले दिन करवा चौथ का व्रत भी आ गया। उनकी पत्नी ने व्रत रखा, पर दुविधा उस वक्त खड़ी हो गई, जब रात करीब पौने 9 बजे चंद्रोदय हुआ और व्रत के समापन का वक्त आया।

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते सामाजिक दूरी का भी ध्यान रखना बेहद लाजमी था। राजेश अपनी पत्नी के पास भी नहीं आ सकते थे। ऐसे में राजेश मलिक ने पत्नी का व्रत खुलवाने के लिए एक खास तरकीब निकाली। इस तरकीब के बाद व्रत भी पूरा हो गया और व्रत पूरा करने के अनूठे तरीके की वजह से वह सोशल मीडिया पर भी छाए हैं। गुरुवार को दिनभर यह वीडियो खूब चर्चा का विषय रहा।

वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि किस तरह राजेश घर की छत पर खड़े हैं और उनकी पत्नी ने नीचे आंगन में खड़ी होकर उनकी ओर निहार रही हैं। आरटीओ इंस्पेक्टर की पत्नी ने अनोखे अंदाज में व्रत खोले जाने का उनके परिजनों ने वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड कर दिया।

