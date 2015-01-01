पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूर्व पार्षद को न्याय:SP मनीषा चौधरी पर दर्ज हुआ पूर्व पार्षद व सहयोगी को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का केस

पानीपत
पानीपत SP मनीषा चौधरी।
  • SP के साथ तहसील कैंप चौकी इंचार्ज और SI को भी बनाया दोषी
  • गृह मंत्री अनिल विज के हस्तक्षेप के बाद दो धाराओं में दर्ज हुआ केस

पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा और उनके सहयोगी राजेश शर्मा के आत्महत्या मामले में पानीपत SP मनीषा चौधरी, तहसील कैंप चौकी इंचार्ज बलजीत और SI महाबीर के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। गृह मंत्री अनिल विज के हस्तक्षेप के बाद मॉडल टाउन थाने में IPC की धारा 306 व 34 के तहत केस दर्ज हुआ है। अभी किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।

पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा और उनके सहयोगी राजेश शर्मा की आत्महत्या का मामला तूल पकड़ता जा रहा है। पूर्व पार्षद का रविवार और राजेश शर्मा का शुक्रवार को बिंझौल नहर से शव बरामद हुआ था। पूर्व पार्षद का सोमवार को अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। भाजपा के साथ सोमवार को पूर्व CM भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्‌डा और कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सुरजेवाला शोकाकुल परिवार को सांत्वना देने पहुंचे और कानून व्यवस्था पर सवाल खड़े किए।

इस मामले की जांच के लिए गृह मंत्री अनिल विज ने SIT का गठन किया था। ADGP संदीप खिरवार के अध्यक्षता में गठित SIT ने दो दिन तक सुबूत जुटाए और इस प्रकरण में शामिल सभी लोगों के बयान लिये। शुरू से ही पुलिस की कार्य प्रणाली पर सवाल उठाए जा रहे थे। इस मामले में SP मनीषा चौधरी ने तहसील कैंप चौकी इंचार्ज बलजीत और SI महाबीर को पहले ही सस्पेंड कर दिया था। हालांकि SP बचाए जाने की बात उड़ी। चौतरफा दबाव के बाद सोमवार को मॉडल टाउन थाने में SP मनीषा चौधरी, तहसील कैंप चौकी इंचार्ज बलजीत और SI महाबीर के खिलाफ मिलकर पूर्व पार्षद और उनके सहयोगी को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का केस दर्ज किया गया है।

