रेल यात्रियों के लिए खुशखबरी:5 फरवरी से ट्रैक पर दौड़ेगी श्रीगंगानगर-रेवाड़ी स्पेशल ट्रेन, टाइमिंग शेड्यूल जारी, देखें और ऑनलाइन बुकिंग कराएं

रेवाड़ी12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ट्रेन पूरी तरह से रिजर्वेशन पर आधारित होगी। ऑनलाइन टिकट बुक करवानी होगी।
ट्रेन पूरी तरह से रिजर्वेशन पर आधारित होगी। ऑनलाइन टिकट बुक करवानी होगी।

रेल यात्रियों के लिए खुशखबरी है। श्रीगंगानगर-रेवाड़ी स्पेशल ट्रेन 5 फरवरी से ट्रैक पर दौड़ने लगेगी। ट्रेन पूरी तरह से रिजर्वेशन पर आधारित होगी। ऑनलाइन टिकट बुक करवानी होगी। हिसार, हांसी, भिवानी व अन्‍य कई मुख्‍य रूट से होकर यह ट्रेन गुजरेगी।

श्रीगंगानगर-रेवाड़ी ट्रेन प्रतिदिन श्रीगंगानगर से 1:45 बजे रवाना होगी और 12 बजे रेवाड़ी पहुंचेगी। इसी प्रकार रेवाड़ी-श्रीगंगानगर स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन रेवाड़ी से 12:50 बजे रवाना होकर रात 11:45 बजे बजे श्रीगंगानगर पहुंचेगी।

यह ट्रेन हिंदुमलकोट, पंचकोसी, अबोहर, मलोट गिदड़बाहा, बठिंडा, रतनगढ़, मंडी आदमपुर, हिसार, भिवानी, चरखी दादरी, पातुवास, महराणा, झाड़ली, सुधराना, कोसली, नांगल, पठानी, जाटूसाना व किशनगढ़ बालावास आदि स्टेशनों पर ठहरेगी।

