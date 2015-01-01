पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोली चली सनसनी फैली:कैथल में स्टेट बैंक के अंदर सर्विस रिवॉल्वर से हुआ फायर, सुरक्षाकर्मी की मौत, पुलिस बोली- खुदकुशी नहीं हादसा

कैथल42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुरक्षाकर्मी के शव को ले जाती पुलिस
  • गोली चलने से इलाके में सनसनी फैली, लोगों ने ही पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी दी
  • परिजन बोले- न कोई झगड़ा हुआ था, न किसी से रंजिश थी, न ही मानसिक तनाव था

हरियाणा के कैथल जिले में करनाल रोड पर स्थित स्टेट बैंक के अंदर गोली चलने से सुरक्षाकर्मी की मौत हो गई है। गोली सुरक्षाकर्मी की अपनी सर्विस रिवॉल्वर से चली थी, जो उसकी ठोड़ी पर लगी। गोली लगते ही सुरक्षाकर्मी निढाल होकर जमीन पर गिर गया और मौके पर उसने दम तोड़ दिया।

जिस वक्त गोली चली, सुरक्षाकर्मी ही ड्यूटी पर आया था। बैंक स्टाफ अभी नहीं पहुंचा था। पुलिस को गोली चलने की खबर लोगों ने दी। सिविल लाइन थाना एसएचओ बलजिंदर सिंह मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने सुरक्षाकर्मी के शव को कब्जे में लिया और पूछताछ शुरू की।

प्राथमिक जांच में मृतक की पहचान कैथल के गांव कोटड़ा निवासी एक्स सर्विस मैन 55 वर्षीय बलिंद्र सिंह के रूप में हुई। वह पिछले कई महीनों में बैंक में सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात था। वह नेहरू गार्डन कालोनी में रहता था। पुलिस ने मामले की सूचना मृतक के परिजनों को दी।

खबर मिलते ही बलिंद्र का बेटा मौके पर पहुंचा, जो एमबीबीएस का स्टूडेंट था। उसने बताया कि घर में किसी तरह का कोई झगड़ा नहीं हुआ था। बाहर भी किसी के साथ कोई रंजिश नहीं थी। न ही उन्हें किसी तरह का मानसिक तनाव था। ऐसे में पुलिस का कहना है कि प्रथम दृष्टया मामला हादसा लग रहा है।

