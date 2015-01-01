पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुतिया की चमकी किस्मत:आगे के दोनों पैर गंवा चुकी स्ट्रीट डॉग 'रॉकी' पहुंची लंदन; अब वहीं गुजारेगी पूरी जिंदगी

डोक्यूमेंट्री देखकर विदेशी महिला लाला ने रॉकी को गोद लिया है।
  • लंदन की रहने वाली लाला नामक महिला ने उसे अडॉप्ट किया है
  • गत 18 नवंबर को ही रॉकी यहां से लंदन के लिए रवाना हुई थी

इंसान तो इंसान, अब कुत्तों की किस्मत भी चमकने लगी है और वे भी विदेशों की सैर करने लगे हैं। ऐसा ही कुछ हुआ हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद जिले में गलियों में घूमने वाली रॉकी की, जिसकी तकदीर ऐसी बदली कि वो लंदन पहुंच गई है और उसकी आगे की जिंदगी अब वहीं गुजरेगी।

बल्लभगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेन की चपेट में आकर रॉकी अपने दोनों पैर गंवा चुकी है। लेकिन लंदन की रहने वाली लाला नामक महिला ने उसे गोद लिया है। 18 नवंबर को स्ट्रीट डॉग रॉकी लंदन के लिए रवाना हुई थी। रॉकी को गोद लेने वाली लाला नामक महिला पशु प्रेमी बताई जा रही है।

रॉकी की ये है कहानी

बल्लभगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन के पास गलियों में स्ट्रीट डॉग (कुतिया) घूमती रहती थी। 18 अक्टूबर 2019 को एक ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से वह घायल हो गई थी। उसके दोनों पैर कट गए थे। स्टेशन पर ऑन डयूटी तैनात आरपीएफ कर्मचारी चंदरपाल ने रॉकी को घायल अवस्था में देखा तो वे मौके पर पहुंचे।

वे उसे पीपल फॉर एनीमल ट्रस्ट फरीदाबाद के अध्यक्ष रवि दुबे के पास लेकर पहुंचे। उसके आगे के दोनों पैर कट चुके थे, लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने उसका इलाज करके उसे नया जीवन दिया। बाद में इसे रॉकी नाम दिया गया। रवि दुबे ने रॉकी की एक डोक्यूमेंट्री बनाकर वाइल्ड ऐट हार्ट फाउंडेशन यूनाइटेड किंगडम के साथ सांझा की। जिसे देखकर लंदन में रहने वाली लाला नामक महिला ने उसे गोद लेने की इच्छा जताई।

आरपीएफ कर्मी को किया सम्मानित

रवि दूबे ने बताया कि किसी भी जानवर को विदेश भेजने से पहले उसका रैबीज टेस्ट कराया जाता है। रॉकी का भी मेडिकल चेकअप कराया गया। उसकी रिपोर्ट आने के बाद 18 नवंबर को उसे लंदन के लिए रवाना किया गया। रॉकी को लंदन भेजने से पहले पूर्व DCP डॉ. अंशु सिंगला ने अपने आवास पर उसके लिए विदाई पार्टी रखी। जिसमें रॉकी की जान बचाने वाले RPF कर्मी चंदरपाल को सम्मानित भी किया।

